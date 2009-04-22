[August 11, 2021] New Conviva Data Shows Streaming Platforms Holding Onto 2020 Pandemic Gains; International Markets Surging

The streaming explosion, which hit its apex during the Covid-induced lockdowns in Q2 2020, is here to stay according to new data from Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media. Conviva's Q2 2021 State of Streaming report revealed streaming viewing time worldwide grew 13% in Q2 2021, as compared to Q2 2020. Despite a 7% decline in streaming viewing in April, North America still saw a 2% increase in streaming viewing in Q2 2021, compared to the same time last year. Other regions saw even bigger spikes in time spent streaming with Africa growing 79% and South America growing 192% year over year driven by the launch of new services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005256/en/ Q2 2021 State of Streaming from Conviva (Graphic: Business Wire) In tandem with increased viewership, the quality of streaming ads also improved significantly in Q2 2021. Only 16% of ads represented missed opportunities as they went unfilled or failed to play as expected, down from 37% the previous quarter. While total ad attempts dropped 8% from Q1 to Q2 2021, more attempts were successful, resulting in a 4% increase overall in ad impressions. What's more, in Q2 2021, viewers had a better experience with ads as they spent 31% less time waiting for ads to play and ad duration decreased 3% to 27 seconds. "As the global streaming industry grows and competition becomes even more intense, consumer expectations for a superior streaming experience - premium content, consistent performance and high-quality ad creative - will only continue to rise," said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva. "The publishers and advertisers that can meet or exceed these expectations will be rewarded with continued growth; however, failing to address any aspect of the viewing experience could spell disaster." Device Fragmentation; Roku Still Dominates

Big screens, including connected TV devices, smart TVsand gaming consoles, remained the dominant way to stream in Q2 2021, commanding 73% of global viewing time, down just 1% from Q2 2020 even as consumers spent less time home bound. Mobile phones captured that 1% share, growing from 10% in Q2 2020 to 11% in Q2 2021. While smart TVs continued their meteoric rise, up 46%, and connected TV devices saw moderate growth, up 5%, gaming consoles were the lone big screen streaming device to tally a significant decrease, down 14%. Among connected TV devices, Roku maintained its dominance with 31% global share of big screen viewing time, but dropped slightly in share as smart TV-only devices including Samsung TV, LG TV, Android (News - Alert) TV, and Vizio TV each increased 1-2%.



Top Streaming Shows Being Discussed on Social

Streaming services are beginning to realize the immense value of social platforms as they promote their content and engage with consumers. Grey's Anatomy, which promotes its streaming availability on Hulu (News - Alert) , had the most cross-platform engagements on social media in Q2 2021, closely followed by Netflix's Spanish-language drama Elite. Among new originals, Loki claimed the top social engagement spot for Disney (News - Alert) + at number four on Conviva's list of the top streaming shows by social media engagement. Netflix was the streaming service most successfully driving engagements for its shows on social media with six shows noted on the list, followed by The CW with four of the top 25 shows. The Fortune 500 and Social Videos

In addition to advertising on linear and streaming, the largest companies in the world continue to leverage video on social platforms as a way to engage with their customers. According to a Conviva analysis of the Fortune 500, McDonald's, Netflix, Nike, Apple (News - Alert) and Facebook all claimed top social spots in Q2 2021. Netflix tallied the most social media videos, most video views and highest total cross-platform engagements, while Apple had the highest average engagements per video and highest average engagements per post for the quarter. McDonald's collaboration with the K-pop group BTS drove millions of engagements in Q2 2021, securing it the top spot for average cross-platform engagement rate for any brand with more than fifteen thousand followers.

To download the full report, visit: www.conviva.com/state-of-streaming Methodology

Data for Conviva's State of Streaming report was primarily collected from Conviva's proprietary sensor technology currently embedded in 3.3 billion streaming video applications, measuring in excess of 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year with nearly 2 trillion real-time transactions per day across more than 180 countries. Year-over-year comparisons were normalized at the customer level for accurate representations of industry growth. The social media data consists of data from over 2000 accounts, over 5 million posts, 12.5 billion video views and over 35 billion engagements across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (News - Alert) and YouTube. About Conviva

Conviva is the intelligence cloud for streaming media. Powered by our patented Stream Sensor™ and Stream ID™, our real-time platform enables marketers, advertisers, technology teams and customer care teams to build, engage and monetize their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like CCTV, DAZN, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity in streaming media. Today our platform processes nearly 2 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year across 3.3 billion applications streaming on devices. Conviva ensures digital businesses of all sizes can stream better-every stream, every screen, every second. To learn more, visit www.conviva.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005256/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]