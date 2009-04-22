TMCnet News
New Genesys Capabilities Enable Out-of-the-Box AI and Automation for Empathetic Customer Experiences Based on Context and Intent
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced new capabilities within the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform that make artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible, allowing businesses to easily automate and scale within minutes — without IT support. New Genesys Predictive Routing, Genesys Web Messaging and Intent Miner for Bots enable companies to create data-driven experiences to engage customers at the right time, on the right channel, and with the right context to deliver empathetic experiences.
In today's digital economy, consumer expectations for brand interactions are higher than ever. Social media and messaging apps are the norm; connecting with a business should be as seamless and personalized as connecting with friends and family. Consumers want to feel heard, understood and valued as customers. Companies that can't deliver that level of empathy risk losing customer trust and loyalty.
AI and automation technologies that understand customer intent and context are integral for delivering empathetic experiences. However, AI traditionally has been out of reach for many contact centers as it can be a difficult process that requires high technical and financial investments, including custom data models, data scientists and professional services teams.
With Genesys Cloud CX, companies can now integrate AI with the press of a button using low-code tools that don't require any IT support.
New capabilities include:
Genesys Predictive Routing, Genesys Web Messaging and Intent Miner for Dialog Engine Bot Flows are available today on the Genesys Cloud CX platform. To learn more, please visit https://www.genesys.com/genesys-cloud.
About Genesys
Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service SM our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.
