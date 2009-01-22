[August 10, 2021]

NEW AKVIS Artifact Remover AI 1.0: Remove JPEG Artifacts and Pixelization!

PERM, Russia, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS launches a new free program - AKVIS Artifact Remover AI 1.0, the AI-powered image enhancement software. The program repairs images with any compression ratio; eliminates JPEG artifacts, reduces noise and pixelization.

Artifacts are the unwanted side-effects of image processing. JPEG artifacts are typically caused by aggressive image compression and appear as loss of sharpness, extra dots, seams, blurry blocks, jagged or misfitting edges, smudged details, distortions, and color degradation. Such defects may ruin an important and valuable photo.

The new AKVIS program is equally effective to get rid of all types of artifacts, including so-called mosquito noise, pixelation, etc.

AKVIS Artifact Remover AI uses machine-learned algorithms to eliminate JPEG artifacts, noise, and defacements, reduce pixelization and clean up edges.

The software includes three image adjustment modes to choose from, depending on the quality of the processed photo: Low Compression, High Compression, and High Compression with Noise. Also, as additional post-processing, the program allows sharpening image edges. The software allows users o create high-quality images without artifacts.







Download AKVIS Artifact Remover AI 1.0 free of charge from akvis.com.

The new software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-11.0 (64-bit). The product is available as a standalone application and a plugin for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, and other compatible image editors. The program supports a multi-language interface.

AKVIS Artifact Remover AI comes in Free and Business versions. Everyone can get a Free license key by requesting into the start window. All features are available in the Free version. For commercial use, a Business license ($39.00) is required.

For more details about the software, please visit the product page at akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

About the Program: akvis.com/en/artifact-remover/index.php

Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, 83422121661, 316194@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-akvis-artifact-remover-ai-1-0-remove-jpeg-artifacts-and-pixelization-301351388.html

SOURCE AKVIS Lab