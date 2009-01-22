TMCnet News
New Research: 50% of U.S. Adults Did Not Receive Information About COVID-19 or the Vaccine From Their Doctor
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyRM, healthcare's Next Best Action company, released the results of a study that reveals how COVID-19 impacted Americans' expectations of their doctors today.
Half of U.S. adults have higher expectations for their doctors since COVID-19
Key findings:
"The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges across the healthcare spectrum, from care delivery to patient communication," said Michael Linnert, CEO of SymphonyRM. "Our research found that, although many health systems and doctors rose to the challenge of connecting patients with the information they needed about their health and the virus, many Americans were left behind and did not receive the same level of communication and engagement. These findings reveal what we at SymphonyRM have long known: People want doctors to send more consistent and actionable information about their health, such as preventive screenings and proactive health tips. The pandemic appears to have confirmed people's expectations."
Room for improvement: Only 50% receive information about chronic conditions, preventive screenings
But people want more:
Patient expectations are evolving: 41% have less confidence in their doctors since COVID-19
For the 41% of doctors who lost the confidence of their patients, it was their lack of communication about COVID-19 (53%), their slow adoption of virtual care (29%), and their under-utilization of digital communication tools (24%) that impacted their reputation.
Moving forward, people are looking for:
In addition to changing expectations, health outcomes can be impacted by how and when doctors communicate to their patients. Nearly 3 out of 4 (71%) respondents would be likely to schedule preventive care appointments (e.g., annual physical, mammogram, colonoscopy) if they received electronic (text/email) reminders from their doctor's office.
Linnert continues: "Doctors and health systems can learn from consumer-facing brands when it comes to engagement and driving action. For example, our research reveals that 40% of Americans consider Amazon the 'gold standard' based on how the brand communicates with them. Those just starting out on their patient engagement journey, or even those that are further along, can look at brands like Amazon to identify tactics to which today's consumers – i.e., patients – respond.
SymphonyRM partnered with a third-party to administer the survey, conducted May 7 - 10, 2021. A total of 1,192 responses were collected from men and women over the age of 18. The full release report can be downloaded here.
