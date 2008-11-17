[August 05, 2021] New Highly Integrated Renesas PMIC Optimized For RZ/G2L And V2L MPUs Delivers Complete Power Solution To Reduce Design Time

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the RAA215300 PMIC (Power Management IC) optimized to complement Renesas' RZ/V2L and RZ/G2L microprocessors (MPUs) designed for AI-enabled applications. The new high performance PMIC offers a wide range of features, including nine channels, a built-in charger and a real-time clock. The high integration of the new device reduces design complexity, speeding time-to-market for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005354/en/ High-Performance PMIC Delivers Complete Power Solution, Simplifies Design Cycle (Graphic: Business Wire) The RAA215300 includes six buck regulators, three LDOs and a coin cell/supercap charger. It supports DDR4, DDR4L, DDR3 and DDR3L memory with dedicated VREF, VTT and VPP rails. The new PMIC enables four-layer printed-circuit boards, which reduce costs. The high level of integration also increases system reliability due to fewer system components needed on the board. The RAA215300 pairs with the RZ/G2L, RZ/V2L and several other Renesas offerings in a Winning Combination for a Scalable SMARC (Smart Mobility ARChitecture) SoM System-on-Module with AI design. In addition to the Renesas MPU and PMIC, this Winning Combination includes power controllers, a USB PD controller, and a clock device from Renesas. Renesas offers over 250 of these Winning Combinations that consist of complementary analog, power, timing devices and embedded processing, and provide an easy to use architecture. They simplify the design process and significantly reduce designrisk for customers in a wide variety of applications.



"Customers of our RZ/V2L and RZ/G2L MPUs will enjoy the performance advantages and ease-of-design of the RAA215300," said Andrew Cowell, Vice President, Mobility, Infrastructure and IoT Power Business Division at Renesas. "In addition, its high integration and rich feature set makes it an excellent choice for consumer, industrial and SoM applications." Key Features of the RAA215300

Optimized for Renesas RZ/V2L and RZ/G2L, LC, UL MPUs

Nine high-performance power channels

Built-in power sequencer and support for external DC/DC regulator on/off controls

Supports multiple DDR memories

Built-in real-time clock and coin cell battery / super cap charger

Supports -40°C to 105°C ambient temperature for industrial applications

Supports single cell Li-Ion battery applications

Improves system power efficiency with VTT buck regulator instead of LDO

Supports multiple processors and SoCs

Spread Spectrum (News - Alert) to reduce EMI for RF applications

Ultrasonic Mode to eliminate audible noise coupling into microphones or speakers

Built-in watch dog timer for secure system power up before any software is running

Fully configurable with built-in EEPROM Availability Sample shipments of the RAA215300 are available now, and mass production is scheduled to begin in Q1 2022. For more information, customers can visit: https://www.renesas.com/raa215300. About Renesas Electronics Corporation Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (Remarks). All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005354/en/

