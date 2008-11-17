[August 05, 2021] New Executive Team at CreditXpert Looks to Expand Mortgage Credit Transparency

BALTIMORE, Aug. 5, 2021 CreditXpert was founded 21 years ago this month with a vision of expanding homeownership by making mortgage credit scores more transparent. The growing fintech company's platform analyzes credit score records for those applying for mortgages, quickly identifies improvement potential and produces a detailed, step-by-step plan for the borrower. Over the years, the company has trained its AI models by analyzing more than 750M credit records. "One of the most compelling insights for me is that most people have the opportunity to improve their mortgage credit score. Of the millions of records we analyzed in 2020, we know that 67% of them could improve their score by at least 20 points, even those with scores in the mid-to-upper 700 range," said company CEO Jim Hemmer. "This translates into substantial savings in rates, points and fees for borrowers seeking a 30-year mortgage." The CreditXpert platform is used by more than 60,000 mortgage professionals. Many of the top 10 lenders leverage the company's tools to help them offer the most competitive rates and terms. In mid-2020, Dave Chung and Thierry Marbach, CreditXpert's founders, transitioned to board roles an brought in a new senior management team to help further the company's mission of making homeownership accessible and affordable to all. The team includes:





Jim Hemmer , CEO

, CEO Randy Leeder , CFO

, CFO Renata Sheyner , VP, Product

, VP, Product Mike Darne , VP, Marketing

, VP, Marketing Matt Hydrew , VP, Sales and Client Success

, VP, Sales and Client Success Raj Parekh, VP, New Market Development "Dave and Thierry built an amazing, mission-driven business, but they also recognized the need to bring in talent in some key areas that will be critical to taking the company to the next level," said Hemmer. The new CreditXpert management team brings expertise from mortgage industry leaders like Mortgage Cadence and companies like Fiserv, Marriott and Capital One.

CreditXpert continues to expand its UX and data science teams while making strong progress on building a next generation platform. The team has also spent time with lenders and recent borrowers to better understand their needs. "Borrowers and lenders have told us that placing a focus on credit score improvement at the start of the mortgage origination process is the most reliable path to meaningful savings and increased transparency. We're excited by what we are learning and will be sharing these insights in the coming weeks," said Hemmer. About CreditXpert CreditXpert's mission is to expand homeownership by making mortgage credit scores more transparent for lenders and consumers. The company's AI engine quickly analyzes mortgage credit scores, highlights improvement potential and identifies the actions needed to achieve the desired outcome. Since its founding, CreditXpert has analyzed more than 750 million credit records. Today most of the top 10 mortgage originators and more than 60,000 mortgage professionals leverage the company's platform. Learn more at http://www.creditxpert.com Media Contact Mike Darne, CreditXpert, +1 703-896-0344, mdarne@creditxpert.com SOURCE CreditXpert

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]