[August 05, 2021] New leadership supports GOARC global growth strategy

GOARC announces the appointment of Uwe Schneider and Itay Reshef to the executive leadership team MOTZA ILIT, Israel, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOARC, the leader in AI-powered connected worker and industrial safety solutions, is pleased to announce two new senior executive appointments, welcoming Uwe Schneider as VP Global Sales and Marketing, and Itay Reshef as VP Customer Success. The new appointments come to support GOARC's global growth strategy and strengthen market leadership with its unique Safety 4.0 platform protecting workers and critical assets in real time. Based in Munich, Uwe Schneider brings 20-plus years of experience in global marketing, sales, and consulting executive leadership with expertise in high growth companies and enterprise technology to GOARC. Prior to joining GOARC, Uwe was a Group Vice President at Sphera Solutions leading all sales teams in EMEA and APAC. Uwe has also held a variety of leadership roles running marketing, sales, channels, customer success management and delivery functions at Wolters Kluwer, Seal Software (DocuSign), and BM to name a few.



Having served in senior management positions in high-tech and engineering companies, Itay Reshef brings vast professional experience. In his previous position as GOARC COO Americas, Itay was responsible for GOARC's business in the USA and managed the company's strategic partnerships. Itay's business strategy expertise will help ensure successful growth within GOARC's current and new customers allowing them to embrace advanced safety methodologies to transform customers' safety culture. "I'm delighted to join GOARC as VP Global Sales and Marketing, and excited to be part of a team that is protecting workers and the environment with its unique safety 4.0 connected worker platform leveraging next generation industry 4,0 technologies. GOARC is the required quantum leap in EHS!" Uwe Schneider, VP Global Sales and Marketing

"Building on my experience in business strategy and operations, I am thrilled to lead customer-facing interactions and ensure success with our unique Safety 4.0® platform." Itay Reshef, VP Customer Success "Uwe and Itay are outstanding additions to our executive leadership, adding their expertise to support our goals. I am confident that the impressive capabilities of our global management team will position the company for future growth," said Dror Barak, CEO. About GOARC GOARC is revolutionizing the practice of industrial safety for the era of Industry 4.0. Our Safety 4.0® platform delivers a digital safety solution with company-wide, real-time, centralized data visualization providing a 360-degree view on the workforce and assets, improving risk management, EHS performance and workforce engagement. Extracting real-time asset data from existing enterprise systems, third-party sources (IoT) and integrating direct data provided by the connected workforce and employees across the company, allows for the optimal execution in dynamic industrial environments. Contact person

Name: Jude Liemburg

Mail: jude.liemburg@go-arc.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]