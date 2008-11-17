[August 04, 2021] New EUCON Update Delivers Custom Plugin Mapping and Meter Creation for Avid Control Surfaces

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced a major update to the Avid EUCON™ ethernet protocol that powers Avid control surfaces used in Pro Tools®, Logic Pro, Cubase, Nuendo and other digital audio workstations (DAW), from the free Avid Control app to the flagship Avid S6™. Now, thanks to EUCON 2021.6, audio creators can customize everything from knob layouts for all their favorite plugins to the metering information displayed in the Avid Control app. These features offer unparalleled tactile control and visual feedback over all aspects of a mix.

This version of EUCON includes a highly requested feature that enables users of any EUCON-enabled DAW to customize how they interact with all plugins from the control surface to suit their specific workflows and projects. Users can set up custom knob layouts for their preferred plugins, any way they want, to ensure that the most-used plugin parameters are always right where they want them located, significantly speeding up their mixing workflows. Separate custom layouts can be optimized for various control surface knob configurations; for example, 1x8 for Avid S1™, 2x4 for the Avid Dock, as well as 1x8, 2x4, and 4x8 for Avid S4™ and S6. “Whether you use Pro Tools or another DAW, our EUCON control surfaces have long led the industry when it comes to functionality and integration. They’ve literally put the power of your software at your fingertips,” said François Quereuil, VP Audio Product Management at Avid. “We constantly focus on expanding their feature set to overcome audio production challenges and speed up mixing workflows.” Avid S1, Avid S3™ and Dock control surfaces tightly integrate with the free Avid Control app, which brings highly-detailed S6-style metering from mono to surround formats. With EUCON 2021.6, users can create their own meter strip layouts to optimize the visual information presented while mixing to include exactly the parameters that they want to see, in whatever order they want, without cluttering up the mixer view with unneded elements.



Along with custom knob layouts and meters, EUCON 2021.6 delivers several other capabilities, including Pro Tools Auto Match Indicators in Avid Control to aid in smoother automation writing (previously only offered in Avid S4 and S6), Solo/Mute clear buttons, GPO Fader Start for Avid S4 and S6, and many more enhancements. EUCON is Avid’s open, high-speed Ethernet control protocol that allows its control surfaces to connect to a variety of Avid and third-party creative audio and video software solutions. The protocol delivers integrated control over multiple applications and workstations, resulting in increased efficiencies and cost-effective workflow expansions. EUCON is currently supported by a wide variety of creative software, including Pro Tools, Media Composer, Logic Pro, Cubase, Nuendo, Adobe Premiere, Adobe Audition, and many more.

Learn more about EUCON 2021.6 and Avid control surfaces at https://www.avid.com/pro-tools#Surfaces-and-Hardware.

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts.



