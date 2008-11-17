TMCnet News
New Facteus Consumer Spending Report Finds 'Experience Economy' Plots Rebound
Facteus, the leading provider of actionable insights from financial transaction data, today published a new consumer spending report, providing a critical lens into how the vaccine rollout and loosening of pandemic-related business restrictions contributed to consumer spending activity. The report titled, "The Experience Economy Plots Rebound," shows a shift in consumer spending previously geared toward 'things,' has since transitioned to a penchant for spending on 'experiences.'
The report is based on transaction data from millions of consumer card transactions, sourced directly from financial institutions, fintechs, and payments companies, covering more than 1,600 companies and 520 publicly traded stock tickers. The full report can be downloaded at https://info.facteus.com/facteus-consumer-spending-report-experience-economy-plots-rebound.
Key findings from the report include:
Business and investment analysts using Facteus data can gain granular insight into consumer spending and business impact at the industry level (retail, entertainment, hospitality, etc.) or at the specific company level. The transactional data offers a comprehensive, real-time perspective into evolving customer behaviors, such as where consumers are shopping, how much they are spending at specific merchants, and through which point of sale (in-person or online). This granular view can provide investors and analysts an informational edge when making investment decisions, sizing markets, or developing new products.
About Facteus
Facteus is a leading provider of actionable insights from alternative financial data. Through its innovative synthetic data process, Facteus safely transforms raw financial transaction data from legacy technologies into actionable information, which can be used for machine learning, artificial intelligence, data monetization, and other strategic use cases, without compromising data privacy. The company's data products have been gathered directly from over 1,000 financial institutions, payment companies, fintechs, and payment card programs, giving business and investment executives access to the "truth" of actual consumer financial transactions, not just general trends. To learn more, visit www.facteus.com.
