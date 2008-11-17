[August 04, 2021] New Senior Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNR) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend on our common stock of $0.065 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021. As required by the merger agreement relating to the pending acquisition of the Company by Ventas, the Company and Ventas agreed to synchronize the record and payment dates for their dividends to the dates typically used by Ventas. ABOUT NEW SEIOR



New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005617/en/

