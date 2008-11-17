[August 03, 2021] New Enhancements to OPEX® Sure Sort® Robotic Sorting System Expand Capabilities and Increase Productivity for Warehouse Automation Customers

OPEX® Corporation, a leading provider of innovative warehouse automation solutions worldwide, has made enhancements to one of its most popular products to better meet warehouse customers' needs. First introduced in 2017, the Sure Sort® small-item robotic sorting system has revolutionized order fulfillment in e-commerce distribution centers worldwide due to its compact array of sort locations that can be scaled, sized, and customized in the small footprint of a single-pass put wall. Sure Sort quickly and accurately processes up to 2,400 items per hour with limited labor. Sure Sort easily directs a wide range of items, including cylindrical, clear, plastic bagged and blister pack items less than five pounds each. It can handle items as small as two inches in length and width and can support products as large as 15 inches long, 12 inches wide, and 6 inches high thanks to the new modifications OPEX (News - Alert) just made. "Sure Sort previously only handled items four inches high," said Monty McVaugh, Manager, OPEX Product Management Group. "After talking to our customers, we increased the height capability to accommodate taller items, such as a standard shoe box. Two inches may not sound like much, but we believe it will increase sortation entitlement by as much as 10 perent, or more, depending on the items that customers are sorting."



"Sure Sort is ideal for both small businesses looking to cost-effectively take the first step into warehouse automation and large fulfillment operations looking to streamline processes," said Alex Stevens, Vice President of Warehouse Automation at OPEX. "It is an efficient, scalable system that reduces the large footprint and cost associated with traditional sorters and provides customers with a fast return on investment." Sure Sort features include:

iBOT® technology powering robotic vehicles that are multi-directional, intelligent, wireless and highly energy efficient

Configurable sort bins, totes, and boxes

OPEX scan tunnels that scan items on six sides and read up to eight barcodes on a given SKU

Warehouse Management System (WMS) integration using a simplistic API

Configurable LED pack-to-light system that notifies workers when orders are complete or additional actions are required

An optional dimensioner that captures product attributes in real-time as items pass through the scan tunnel and provides up-to-date information to the WMS Popular uses of the innovative Sure Sort technology include order fulfillment applications for e-commerce; retail store distribution (brick and mortar); parcel sortation/presort by zip code or mail zone to reduce shipping charges; and customers that perform kitting for assembly of item-of-the-month clubs or meal delivery kits, for example. In addition to order fulfillment, Sure Sort is successfully used for reverse logistics and replenishment, warehouse cross-docking, retail cross-docking and sort-to-aisle where space is limited. Being the leader in compact vertical sortation, OPEX is happy to have partnered with our customers to deploy systems across North America, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Australia, South Korea, Israel, Poland, and Japan, with many new markets coming online in 2022. For more information about OPEX Sure Sort, visit www.warehouseautomation.com and view the white paper. About OPEX Corporation provides Next Generation Automation, including warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, to customers around the globe. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ - and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX (Dallas metro); France; Germany; Switzerland; Australia and the United Kingdom - OPEX has more than 1,450 employees committed to reimagining and delivering innovative, scalable, unique technology solutions to solve the business challenges of today. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005235/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]