[August 03, 2021] New Members Have Joined HD-PLC Alliance to Accelerate the HD-PLC Advancement Towards a Global Power Line Communication Standard

HD-PLC Alliance (*1), Fukuoka, Japan (Alliance) announced that 4 newcomers has joined the alliance this year. The member list on Alliance website was updated as follows; MicroChip Technology as Supporter since July, is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Microchip is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. LVX Global, as Supporter since May, is an international technology solutions business that identifies, designs, delivers and manages high value, scalable, replicable social outcomes at the intersection of technology, engineering, and human behavioural science. Helvetia, as Standard since May, is a Japanese company. Based on long-time accumulated, experienced knowledge of the industrial field that requires reliability, Helvetia supports enthusiastically to solve customers' problems of hardware and software design. And Shanghai Clouder Semiconductor, as Supporter since April, founded in July 2012, is a fabless design house. The company's main product CR600 uses HD-PLC Inside Plus technology. CR600 application field is mainly two-wire door-phone System.



Since its establishment in 2007, the Alliance has carried out global activities in Europe, U.S.A, Asia to expand and disseminate HD-PLC (*2) and to ensure interoperability. As a result, the global IEEE (News - Alert) Standard 1901 (*3) was approved in 2010, adopting HD-PLC as a core technology. "The IEEE 1901 standard is the FIRST standard that converted scattered initiatives into a profitable industry offering assurance of interoperability to users" said Jean-Philippe Faure, IEEE 1901 Working Group Chair. IEEE 1901 has updated as "IEEE 1901 std-2020" early this year to move forward to the 2nd decade. Comments from these members;

"Microchip is delighted to join the HD-PLC Alliance and extend our product offering with innovative, open-standard and scalable technology solutions. As a leading supplier of total system solutions for smart, connected and secure technology, we look forward to the HD-PLC as a terrific addition to our offering of wired solutions, particularly in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart energy applications," said Andres Munoz, Marketing Manager, Smart Energy Communications at MicroChip.

"LVX Global is excited to join the HD-PLC Alliance, our participation is part of our belief in building an international global power line communication standard, and is core to having open and reliable communications as well as sustainable systems for the management of smart cities" said Matthias Lürkens, GM Connectivity & Standardization for LVX Global. "Helvetia is excited to join the HD-PLC Alliance. Our participation aims to make smart city management a sustainable system using HD-PLC." said Katsushi Mori, CEO of Helvetia. " Panasonic's (News - Alert) HD-PLC technology provides a cost-effective, safe and reliable simple way for the two-wire door-phone system. We are very happy to be able to introduce HD-PLC Inside Plus technology into the Clouder's CR600 chip to help customers achieve better efficiency and stability in use. It is a great honor to join the HD-PLC alliance, wish the alliance better and better." said Lee Jichuan, CEO of Shanghai Clouder Semiconductor. The Alliance held HD-PLC global web seminars or "Webinars" jointly with IEEE SA in March and June, and explores to organize next Webinar this fall. The Alliance welcomes other new member to together expand the use of HD-PLC across various use cases in countries around the world. Note: *1: The unincorporated association founded by Panasonic Corporation in 2017, which aims to expand and increase the use of HD-PLC and ensure interoperability between equipment with built-in HD-PLC.

*2: HD-PLC™ or HD-PLC™ mark is a registered trademark or trademark of Panasonic Corporation in Japan and in other countries.

*3: IEEE: Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, U.S.A. The global standard on high-speed Power Line Communication that adopted HD-PLC as core technology in 2010. The latest revision, IEEE 1901 std-2020, has been published in January 2021.

