New Growth Accelerator Program ensures ActiveCampaign customers have access to best-in-class apps

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), introduced a new partner program, fulfilling its promise to accelerate the growth of its partner ecosystem. The inaugural Growth Accelerator Program includes an additional investment in promotional benefits to best-in-class app partners to ensure that ActiveCampaign's customers looking for new tools see theirs immediately. This follows a recent announcement that incentivizes app developers to create new integrations with the ActiveCampaign CXA platform. The Growth Accelerator Program will include best-in-class software providers that have proven they are best in class through reviews, customer feedback, and more. These qualifications ensure that the providers can deliver their solution aligned to ActiveCampaign's high customer standards, as exhibited in the ActiveCampaign Customer Success Commitment . These world class technologies are coming together to give the very best customer experiences to ActiveCampaign's network of over 150,000 businesses of all sizes in 170 countries. Some of the partners in the inaugural group include: Asana - project management

Attentive - SMS

Eventbrite - event management

Prestashop - ecommerce

Sendoso - direct mail

Squarespace - website building

Zoom - virtual meetings Through the Growth Accelerator Program, ActiveCampaign is further enabling businesses of all sizes to deliver a connected customer experience across all channels. By letting businesses build a customized technology stack that fits their unique needs, with the tools that are the best at what they do, ActiveCampaign is making it easy to connect with customers at every touchpoint, have visibility across the entire customer experence with a unified data model, and take action with automation to deliver the ideal customer experience.



With limited partnerships remaining for this year, interested software providers should apply to the program to secure their place as the partner for their category. ActiveCampaign encourages best-in-class software providers looking to invest in customer retention, new customer acquisition channels, and stronger product-market fit via partnerships to apply. Those named to ActiveCampaign's Growth Accelerator Program will gain exclusive access to ActiveCampaign's customer base, developer network and marketing support. Supporting quotes

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com . View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-growth-accelerator-program-ensures-activecampaign-customers-have-access-to-best-in-class-apps-301346531.html SOURCE ActiveCampaign

