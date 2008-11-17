[July 30, 2021]

New EV Chargers Coming to British Columbia

BURNABY, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric – transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, as part of #EVWeekinCanada, the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a combined investment of over $800,000 for 170 electric vehicle (EV) chargers to help British Columbians go electric, putting them in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

These contributions will help install 168 Level 2 EV connectors and two fast chargers across the province to support Canada's net-zero future.

British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) received $300,000 to install 60 EV chargers in Burnaby . BCIT is contributing over $473,000 toward this initiative, with a total project cost of over $793,000 .

to install 60 EV chargers in . BCIT is contributing over toward this initiative, with a total project cost of over . The City of Delta received over $77,000 to install 20 EV chargers across Delta. The city is also contributing over $135,000 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to more than $212,000 .

to install 20 EV chargers across Delta. The city is also contributing over toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to more than . QuadReal Property Group received $260,000 for two projects to install 34 EV chargers in Vancouver . The British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources' CleanBC Go Electric Program is also contributing $50,000 , and QuadReal Property Group is contributing more that $330,000 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost of the two projects to over $640,000 .

for two projects to install 34 EV chargers in . The British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources' CleanBC Go Electric Program is also contributing , and QuadReal Property Group is contributing more that toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost of the two projects to over . The Owners, Strata Plan BCS3862 (Canada House in Olympic Village) received over $86,000 toward the installation of 36 charging stations and the necessary supportive electrical infrastructure in its parking garage. Additional project funding totalling over $54,000 from the Government of British Columbia with a contribution of roughly $86,000 from Canada House in Olympic Village brought the total project cost to over $227,000 .

toward the installation of 36 charging stations and the necessary supportive electrical infrastructure in its parking garage. Additional project funding totalling over from the Government of with a contribution of roughly from Canada House in Olympic Village brought the total project cost to over . The Corporation of the District of Saanich received $100,000 to install 20 chargers in the District of Saanich . The Corporation of the District of Saanich is also contributing $270,000 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $370,000 .

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative and Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers will be available for public use between now and this winter.

Since 2015, Canada has made historic investments of over $1 illion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.







These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in British Columbia. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Greening transportation is key to lowering GHG emissions and reaching our climate targets on time. We're making it easier for Canadians to drive electric by installing charging stations right across the country, and here, in British Columbia. We're also making electric vehicles more affordable with a $5,000 federal incentive which British Columbians can combine with the existing provincial rebate of up to $3,000. The decision to go electric has never been easier, and will lead the way to net-zero emissions by 2050."

The Honourable Hedy Fry

Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

"With the installation of 60 Level 2 electric vehicle connectors at our soon-to-be-completed Health Sciences Centre, the BCIT Burnaby Campus will become home to one of the largest electric car charging centres in all of Metro Vancouver. This investment from Natural Resources Canada helps us to achieve on our commitments within the BCIT Sustainability Vision — cultivating exceptional learning environments and communities through technology and sustainable campus development."

Kathy Kinloch

President, British Columbia Institute of Technology

"I want to thank the federal government as this funding goes a long way toward supporting Delta's Electric Vehicle Strategy, helping us create the infrastructure needed to encourage electric vehicles in our community. I appreciate working with our Member of Parliament, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, and acknowledge her support toward Delta's climate action goals and providing greener transportation options for residents as we work toward a net-zero future."

George V. Harvie

Mayor, City of Delta

"QuadReal as a company is committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and to helping our residents, tenants and customers do the same. We have dozens of Level 2 charging stations throughout Metro Vancouver and are now getting positive feedback from our customers around the installation of two EV Level 3 fast-charging stations, made possible through support from NRCan's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program."

Matthew MacWilliam

Project Manager, QuadReal Property Group

"Canada House Strata Council would like to thank NRCan for its generous contribution toward the Canada House EV Project. It has allowed all of our residents to have access to Level 2 charging, which is already leading more residents to purchase and use electric vehicles."

The Canada House EV Project Team

The Owners, Strata Plan BCS3862

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada