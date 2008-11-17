TMCnet News
New Harris Poll: Cybersecurity Fears May Stall COVID-19 Digital Vaccine Card Adoption in the United States and United Kingdom, Identity Theft and Fake Cards Top List of Concerns
Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced availability of its latest survey conducted by The Harris Poll. The study, which gathered responses from more than 2,000 adults 18 and older in the United States and more than 1,000 adults 18 and over in the United Kingdom, reveals that more than three-quarters of American and British adults have cybersecurity fears around the use of COVID-19 digital vaccination cards. Additional findings showed which entities respondents believe are responsible for protecting them against cyberattacks and who they believe the most likely culprits will be.
45% of Americas and 54% of Brits say they are very "likely" to use COVID-19 digital vaccination cards if they become a requirement for certain activities, such as traveling, attending sports venues, school attendance, entering a store or government building, etc. However, doubt remains, as 23% of U.S. respondents and 26% in the U.K. said they are "somewhat" likely. A full 32% of Americans rejected the idea of using digital vaccine cards (i.e., were not very or not at all likely to use them), as did 21% of Brits. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The survey revealed similarities and differences between the populations. A majority of British and American adults predict that a disruptive cyberattack will follow digital vaccine card adoption, but they differ in other areas, such as confidence levels when it comes to how prepared each nation is to mount a defense. Among key findings:
Methodology
This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Anomali from June 30 - July 7, 2021 among 2,021 U.S. adults and among 1,007 U.K. adults all ages 18 and older. Raw data were weighted by the following demographic variables where necessary to reflect the general adult population as follows: age, gender, education, region, race, HH size, and marital status. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be online. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.
About The Harris Poll
The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible.
About Anomali
Anomali is the leader in global intelligence-driven cybersecurity. Our customers rely on us to see and detect threats, stop breaches, stop attackers, elevate resiliency, and improve the productivity of their security operations. Our solutions serve customers around the world in every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 1000. We are a SaaS (News - Alert) company that offers native cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid technologies. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including Google (News - Alert) Ventures, IVP, General Catalyst, and several others. Learn more at www.anomali.com.
