[July 29, 2021]

New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario

TORONTO, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, as part of #EVWeekinCanada, Han Dong, Member of Parliament for Don Valley North, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $350,000 investment to Seneca College and to Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, to install seven EV fast chargers across Ontario to put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, all chargers are now open to the public.

Since 2015, Canada has made historic investments of over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in Ontario. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Canadians want their government to continue to take action in the fight against climate change. These projects will work hand in hand in greening Canada's transportation sector, lowering GHG emissions and building a strong, clean energy future."

Han Dong

Member of Parliament for Don Valley North

"Keeping Canadians moving is what we do. We know that our customers' needs are changing, which is why we uilt Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of EV fast chargers. By investing in the fastest technology available, we will be able to meet the needs of EV customers today and into the future."







Patrick Ritchie

Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Suncor

"Seneca is grateful for the support we've received from Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative. Providing our students and employees EV chargers on campus is part of our ongoing commitment to build a sustainable Seneca. Sustainability is a core value within the Seneca community, prioritized in our classrooms and operations."

Nevzat Gurmen

Vice-President, Finance and Administration, Seneca

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada