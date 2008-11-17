[July 29, 2021] New Tech Network Completes Its NTN College Access Network Recruitment With 49 Total Participating Schools

NAPA, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Tech Network expanded the NTN College Access Network initiative to 24 additional high schools, to a total of 49 schools, in Texas, Arkansas and California, with an aim to improve college access outcomes for Black, Latino, and low-income students by utilizing improvement science practices. The multi-year initiative is supported by a Networks for School Improvement (NSI) grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The NTN College Access Network welcomed new schools in Clint ISD, Fabens ISD, Manor ISD, Blytheville School District, Cross County School District, Socorro ISD, Terrell ISD, and expanded in Montebello USD and Comal ISD. School teams will work together to identify and address common challenges that impact students in pursuing and succeeding in college. New Tech Network, a national nonprofit organization and leading design partner for comprehensive K-12 school change, will continue to support school teams in their work and convene the teams to facilitate learning. "We're eager to welcome our new schools into the College Access Network. The focus of this Network is to help schools develop new skills and processes that will improve outcomes for students," says Lydia Dobyns, President and CEO of New Tech Network. "Building a vibrant network has been integral to improving postsecondary outcomes for all students, and we're looking forward to supporting these new schools in this work."



Improvement Science is a disciplined approach to education innovation and improved practice (from "Learning to Improve: How American Schools Can Get Better at Getting Better" [Byrk, Gomez, Grunow, Mahieu]) and pioneered by the Carnegie Institute for Teaching. School teams in the NTN College Access Network collect and analyze data, explore the current system, identify change ideas, and implement and study specific changes to determine whether the changes have the intended impact. Among the 49 schools within 15 districts, this work will impact more than 33,000 juniors and seniors over the next year.

About New Tech Network New Tech Network, a national nonprofit organization, is a leading design partner for comprehensive K-12 school change. NTN has successfully guided over 200 schools and districts in 28 states with a whole school, systemic approach where student skills are valued as much as test scores. New Tech Network provides professional development and coaching for teachers and school leaders to inspire and engage all students through authentic and challenging work. The New Tech school model features multiple student learning outcomes combined with pervasive project-based learning, an inclusive school-wide culture and the real-world use of technology tools and resources. Media Contact: Danielle Gates

