[July 29, 2021] New frontiers of customer service take shape as goVirtualOffice launches BOOST.

MADISON, Wis., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- goVirtualOffice (GVO), a NetSuite Solution Provider based in Madison, WI area, launched a market leading service designed specifically for companies who want to maximize their NetSuite solution. With nearly 24,000 businesses utilizing NetSuite as their cloud ERP there is a large need for proactive services. goVirtualOffice is ramping up its services by offering a subscription-based model for managed services, called BOOST. Now, goVirtualOffice customers will have the luxury of having a dedicated Named Resource to help them through any updates and or issues that may arise as their company grows and their software needs change. With this new program GVO can better serve clients with proactive services and help future-proof their business. BOOST offers a team of NetSuite experts to utilize for advising Client's as their business and software needs evolve. Unlike other Service Providers, BOOST offers a team of NetSuite experts t o utilize for rolling out updates and advising Client's as their business and software needs evolve. Alleviating the pain points of normal services which typically include having to explain their industry, business and any integrations being used, this proactive service would also alleviate the need to hire the talent to manage potential updates. With goVirtualOffice's team, Clients will have access to all the necessary NetSuite skill sets without the overhead. "Our focus at GVO is on buiding success with our customers through superior service and innovation. BOOST is going to really help our customers excel at the optimum level of performance without missing a beat. Senior Level Consultants will be proactively seeking improvements and solving issues before they even knew they were coming. Our team serves as an extension of their team with real world experience and NetSuite knowhow; we will provide that competitive edge necessary to stay ahead of the pack. BOOST is just another powerful tool we can offer our customers to help strengthen their business and give them the proactive support they need." Jamie Zdroik, Director of Client Success & Partner, goVirtualOffice.



The new solution to help customers maintain, accelerate and capitalize on their NetSuite investment in a rapidly evolving business world. As cloud software market share continues to grow so does the need for system management. About goVirtualOffice (GVO).

goVirtualOffice, implements cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software that runs on the NetSuite platform. goVirtualOffice enables companies and organizations of all sizes to make dramatic gains in efficiency and productivity by improving the way they organize and manage their business documents, information and processes. More than 24,000 businesses worldwide use NetSuite. For more information, visit us at goVirtualOffice.com, the GVO blog and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

