TMCnet News
|
New Mexico Equips Child Care Providers with Powerful Free Business Platform
SANTA FE, N.M., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) today announced it is partnering with Wonderschool, an innovative online platform that connects families to a diverse set of child care options and supports the providers, to launch a program to expand and streamline child care services across the state.
The new program, called "Elevate New Mexico Child Care," will utilize the Wonderschool platform to provide a marketplace, platform, and community for providers to successfully run their preschool, child care centers, or in-home child care program.
"In many parts of our state, home based providers and smaller centers are a vital source of early care and education for the community," said ECECD Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. "With the launch of Elevate New Mexico Child Care, we aim to equip these essential child care businesses with the tools they need to streamline their operations, grow their businesses, and better meet the needs of the families they serve."
The Wonderschool partnership will help NM ECECD focus on supporting small businesses that were severely impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, Wonderschool will help to stabilize childcare in the state while building programs in areas where there is a shortage of providers. By increasin access to easy-to-use technology that reinforces best business practices, the sustainability of child care programs will improve and access to quality care will increase statewide.
Providers that participate in Elevate New Mexico Child Care will have access to Wonderschool's complete suite of tools and resources to enable them to:
To participate in Elevate New Mexico Child Care, providers simply need to text "Elevate" to 505-391-3176.
As part of the new partnership, Wonderschool will be releasing a new tool called "Childcare Finder," a program designed to help families find childcare providers who align with their needs, budget, and location.
The announcement comes on the heels of New Mexico committing to dramatically expand its Child Care Assistance Program.
About Wonderschool
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mexico-equips-child-care-providers-with-powerful-free-business-platform-301343534.html
SOURCE New Mexico Early Childhood Education & Care Department
11/17/2008
12/18/2009