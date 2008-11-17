[July 28, 2021] New Mexico Equips Child Care Providers with Powerful Free Business Platform

SANTA FE, N.M., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) today announced it is partnering with Wonderschool, an innovative online platform that connects families to a diverse set of child care options and supports the providers, to launch a program to expand and streamline child care services across the state. The new program, called "Elevate New Mexico Child Care," will utilize the Wonderschool platform to provide a marketplace, platform, and community for providers to successfully run their preschool, child care centers, or in-home child care program. "In many parts of our state, home based providers and smaller centers are a vital source of early care and education for the community," said ECECD Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. "With the launch of Elevate New Mexico Child Care, we aim to equip these essential child care businesses with the tools they need to streamline their operations, grow their businesses, and better meet the needs of the families they serve." The Wonderschool partnership will help NM ECECD focus on supporting small businesses that were severely impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, Wonderschool will help to stabilize childcare in the state while building programs in areas where there is a shortage of providers. By increasin access to easy-to-use technology that reinforces best business practices, the sustainability of child care programs will improve and access to quality care will increase statewide.



Providers that participate in Elevate New Mexico Child Care will have access to Wonderschool's complete suite of tools and resources to enable them to: Establish an online presence to better connect with families;

Better communicate with families;

Engage in a community of practice and collaborate with their peers; and

Access business and financial support to help them save time, gain insights and ensure sustainability To participate in Elevate New Mexico Child Care, providers simply need to text "Elevate" to 505-391-3176.

As part of the new partnership, Wonderschool will be releasing a new tool called "Childcare Finder," a program designed to help families find childcare providers who align with their needs, budget, and location. The announcement comes on the heels of New Mexico committing to dramatically expand its Child Care Assistance Program. About Wonderschool

Wonderschool is building the largest network of high-quality early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with the warmth of a family program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best— teaching—and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Education in 2019, Wonderschool is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. Learn more at www.wonderschool.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mexico-equips-child-care-providers-with-powerful-free-business-platform-301343534.html SOURCE New Mexico Early Childhood Education & Care Department

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]