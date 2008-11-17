[July 28, 2021]

New EV Charger Coming to Nation's Capital

ORLÉANS, ON, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric and transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, as part of #EVWeekinCanada, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario) and Member of Parliament for Orleans, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $50,000 investment to the City of Ottawa to install one electric vehicle (EV) charger in Orléans to put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, the EV charger, which is located at the Bob MacQuarrie Recreational Complex in Orleans, will be available for public use by winter.

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion so far to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in Orléans. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.





Minister of Natural Resources

"Electric vehicles are an important part of our work to meet Canada's climate targets, and I am thrilled that investments like these are being made in Orléans. By installing charging stations, we're building the infrastructure necessary to give our residents a green choice and take advantage of Canada's growing green industries."

Marie-France Lalonde

Member of Parliament for Orleans

"Electric vehicles are key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality in Ottawa. The new electric vehicle charging station being installed at the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex is part of the City's efforts to support the needs of current and future electric vehicle owners across the city."

His Worship Jim Watson

Mayor of the City of Ottawa

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

