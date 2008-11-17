TMCnet News
|
New Report Identifies Top 10 L.A. County Communities at Greatest Risk as COVID-19 Cases Spike - Palmdale, Inglewood and Malibu Are the Top 3 Potential Surge Centers
BERKELEY, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitativo, a data science company using machine learning technology to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, today released a new report that identifies the top 10 neighborhoods in Los Angeles County at greatest risk as infections rise and the highly contagious Delta variant spreads.
Cogitativo's report, "Surge Centers: The Top 10 L.A. County Neighborhoods at Greatest Risk as COVID Infections Rise," provides a more complete and precise picture of community-level risk in the county as public health officials work to target resources to the most vulnerable amid the latest rise in cases. It does so by filling in a critical gap in the currently available public data: a lack of information about the number of high-risk individuals living in each zip code. By combining anonymized health records from California health insurers with publicly available data about vaccination rates, Cogitativo was able to identify the communities that have a combination of lagging vaccination rates and large high-risk populations. This risk analysis can help city officials determine where exactly they should focus their vaccination efforts in the coming weeks.
The top 5 L.A. County cities at greatest risk of increased hospitalizations are:
"This analysis can help Los Angeles County officials target vaccine outreach resources to the most vulnerable," said Gary Velasquez, the CEO of Cogitativo. "While the county has made big strides over the last few months, we must ensure that no one is left behind as more transmissible variants of the virus spread."
Click here to read "Surge Centers: The Top 10 L.A. County Neighborhoods at Greatest Risk as COVID Infections Rise."
About Cogitativo Inc.
Media Contact:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-identifies-top-10-la-county-communities-at-greatest-risk-as-covid-19-cases-spike--palmdale-inglewood-and-malibu-are-the-top-3-potential-surge-centers-301343400.html
SOURCE Cogitativo, Inc.
11/17/2008
12/18/2009