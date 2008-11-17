[July 28, 2021] New Survey Shows Los Angeles VCs Outpacing National Funding for Women, POC-Led Businesses; Wide Pay Gaps Still Exist in LA Tech, Ageism Concerns Emerge

PledgeLA, a coalition of hundreds of venture capital (VC) and tech leaders in Los Angeles working to increase equity, community engagement, and accountability around corporate diversity efforts, today released the results of its expanded, third-annual diversity, equity, and inclusion survey. Launched in October 2018, PledgeLA is a partnership between the Annenberg Foundation, the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and 219 L.A. venture capital firms and tech companies. PledgeLA is unique among VC and tech DEI efforts in that it annually measures its members' progress and provides support to help member companies achieve improved DEI goals and outcomes. No other region in the nation collects self-reported data on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This year's PledgeLA diversity survey is the largest ever conducted for Los Angeles VC and tech companies, with participation from 174 organizations. Key findings of this year's survey include: Investments from PledgeLA VCs for Black, Latinx, and women founders outpace the national average: The investments made by PledgeLA VCs in Black founders increased by 71% since last year (see graph here). Far more gains are needed, however, when it comes to funding for women and Latinx-owned business. Given that one out of every 10 VC dollars flows through Los Angeles - a 39 percent increase from 2019 - these trends have national implications. 1

Women and People of Color Face Persistent Pay Gaps: While women in L.A. tech companies have greater representation from entry level to senior management positions than Silicon Valley2, women earn significantly less than men (see graph). This gaps is larger than the national average. Additionally, Black and Latinx employees earn far less than their peers (see graph). Number of Gen X Tech Employees in the Workforce Saw Significant Decrease in 2021: While the majority of staff demographics remained unchanged between the 2020 and 2021 surveys, we did see a significant shift in the age of PledgeLA companies' workforce. Just 22% of workers report belonging to Generation X or older this year, a decline from 37% last year. This means the vast majority of the L.A. tech workforce was born between 1980 and 1990, a spike in the number of Millennials, and a decline in opportunities for older adults. This raises important questions about potential ageism and the representation of diverse age groups in the tech workforce. Despite the persistent challenges faced by the L.A. tech and VC sectors when it comes to increasing diversity, PledgeLA has seen encouraging signs that its efforts are bearing results. With a multi-year focus on increasing access to jobs in tech, venture capital, and funding for women and POC-led startups, the initiative is focused to ensuring that measurable growth and progress continue. Over the coming year, PledgeLA and AnnenbergTech have committed to: Raise another $1 million over two years for "The PledgeLA Founders Fund" - This is an annual pool of non-dilutive funding that provides $25,000 grants to 20 early-stage Black and Latinx-led companies. In addition to no-strings funding to help grow their business, the Annenberg Foundation provides each with four months of technical assistance with Grid110, while PledgeLA's network of leaders and businesses help grow participants networks and find other sources of capital. Following last year's pilot, which focused on entrepreneurs in the South L.A. community, the effort has already helped founders of color make measurable gains. In a little more than six months, the pilot group raised more than $2.55 million in follow-on capital, hired 29 employees, and 89% of businesses increased recurring revenue. In 2021, the program will expand to serve early-stage Black and Latinx founders across all of Los Angeles County, buoyed by support from new partners Earvin "Magic" and Cookie Johnson and the Anthony and Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation. Both have pledged multi-year funding and outreach support for the effort for the next two years. "Backing visionary entrepreneurs of color is a clear path to building economic opportunity and generational wealth for our communities," said Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises. "We're excited to back the PledgeLA Founders Fund because it highlights the tremendous untapped potential for businesses led by people of color that might otherwise be overlooked. When investors broaden their lens, we all win." Convene a task force to address ongoing regional concerns around racial and gender pay equity. - Working with advisors from PledgeLA's leadership team, approximately 20 participating businesses will be asked to gather and reflect on detailed internal data about pay equity and their compensation practices. While each participant's data will be kept private, the group will identify challenges they all share, and be tasked with making recommendations for the broader ecosystem about ways to ensure fairer pay. Additionally, this group will partner with experts from the new Wallis Annenberg GenSpace to examine the images of ageism and generational differences in representation. Expand its core programs that seek to increase access to jobs for women, people of color, and under-represented groups. - PledgeLA's core programs include its Summer VC Internship Program, a collaboration with HBCUvc, which provides interns with 10 weeks of experiential learning, including full-time work at a VC firm. Of this year's final cohort, 100 percent identify as a woman or a person of color. Alumni of the program have gone on to investment roles at the Dorm Room Fund, PayPal Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Vamos Ventures.

Riordan College to Career Program at UCLA Anderson School of Management. This program matches 50 L.A. tech leaders as mentors to 50 first-generation college students and recent grads. Meeting monthly for a full year, PledgeLA mentors work with PledgeLA to place students in either tech internships or a full-time role by June 2022. Last year, just over 80% of mentees were matched full or part-time opportunities at companies including Accenture, Amazon, Crexi, Google, Oracle, PwC, J.P. Morgan, McKinsey, and U.S. Bank.



Riordan College to Career Program at UCLA Anderson School of Management. This program matches 50 L.A. tech leaders as mentors to 50 first-generation college students and recent grads. Meeting monthly for a full year, PledgeLA mentors work with PledgeLA to place students in either tech internships or a full-time role by June 2022. Last year, just over 80% of mentees were matched full or part-time opportunities at companies including Accenture (News - Alert) , Amazon, Crexi, Google, Oracle, PwC, J.P. Morgan, McKinsey, and U.S. Bank. "The Annenberg Foundation and our Chairman Wallis Annenberg created PledgeLA to ensure that all Angelenos benefit from the growth of our Los Angeles tech and innovation sector," said Cinny Kennard, Executive Director, Annenberg Foundation. "Despite the persistent challenges we face, the impact made over the last three years shows our collective's tremendous potential. In that time, PledgeLA has matched nearly 150 underrepresented Angelenos with paid opportunities in tech and VC, provided $500k in grants to founders of color, and fostered a regional spirit of accountability and action."

"Los Angeles has one of the most diverse economies in the country because we know our businesses are stronger when they represent the people they serve," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "PledgeLA's work to provide critical data and blueprints for action will help us continue to break down barriers to opportunity for underserved and underrepresented Angelenos in the workforce." The complete aggregated results from the survey are available here: https://pledgela.org/accountability/ About PledgeLA's Survey Methodology & Regional / National Comparisons In a context where a lack of data around diversity and representation is the norm, PledgeLA's efforts represent a bold step towards authentic local accountability. No other region collects self-reported data on diversity, equity and inclusion. Most reports traditionally rely on secondary data-sources, such as government records that only focus on race and gender and have no public reporting requirements. Additionally, unlike PledgeLA's annual survey, which captures both company location and employees' hometowns, other regional surveys lack specificity when it comes to geography. To gather this type of data from companies of all stages, PledgeLA partnered with Pluto, a diversity & inclusion platform, powered by survey and communication features that are specifically designed to help advance [DEI] efforts. Pluto offers comprehensive DEI metrics, advanced intersectional analytics within and across companies, and proprietary privacy measures that protect respondent identities regardless of company size. For the comparisons to Silicon Valley, the PledgeLA team used the Center of Investigative Reportings 2018 survey of diversity in Silicon Valley as a point of comparison for race and gender data. To benchmark our venture capital portfolio data, we indexed our findings against the 2020 RateMyInvestor Diversity in US Startups report, which analyzed the investments of 100 non-overlapping firms. About PledgeLA PledgeLA is a collective of L.A.-based tech companies and venture capital firms working to create measurable change in the areas of community engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Created in partnership with Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Annenberg Foundation, and over 215 Los Angeles venture capital (VCs) and tech companies, PledgeLA's members make a commitment to track their community engagement and diversity data each year and make that data publicly available. They also work to expand their engagement with local nonprofits that support diverse talent and reflect the civic spirit of Los Angeles. Additional support for PledgeLA has been provided by the Acevedo Foundation, the Weingart Foundation, and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. About the Annenberg Foundation The Annenberg Foundation is a family foundation that provides funding and support to nonprofit organizations in the United States and globally. The Foundation and its Board of Directors are also directly involved in the community through innovative projects that advance public well-being, spark new ideas, and spread knowledge. The Foundation is committed to core values of responsiveness, accessibility, fairness, and involvement. To learn more about the Annenberg Foundation and their various initiatives, click here. PledgeLA Venture Capital Signatories: Act One Ventures, Activist Artist Management, Alpha Edison, Amplify, Backstage Capital, BAM Ventures, Baron Davis Enterprises, BCG Digital Ventures, Beach View Capital, BioscienceLA, Blue Skies Unlimited, Bonfire, Bryant Stibel, China Visionary Group, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Comcast (News - Alert) Ventures, Cooley LLP, Core Innovation Capital, Countrywood Holdings, Crosscut Ventures, Diverse Communities Impact Fund, Embark Ventures, Early Growth Financial Services, Evolution, Fifth Wall Ventures, Fika Ventures, First Republic Bank, Greycroft, Halogen Ventures, HMC INQ, KW Capital Partners, LDR Ventures, List Ventures, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), Luma Launch, M13, March Capital, MarsBio, MaC Venture capital, MiLA Capital, MOBD Ventures, Moonshots Capital, Mucker Capital, Muse Capital, Navigate Ventures, Navitas Capital, Okapi Venture Capital, PLG Ventures, Plug and Play, PLUS Capital, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Roadster Capital, SA&M Preccelerator, Scopus Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank, Slauson & Co., Sound Ventures, Stage Venture Partners, Starburst Accelerator, Stat Zero Group, StillMark, Sutton Capital Partners, Tale Venture Partners, Techstars, TenOneTen Ventures, The 22 Fund, Thin Line Capital, Troy Capital Partners, Trousdale Capital Management, TYLT Ventures, UCLA Biodesign, Upfront Ventures, USC Marshall Venture Fund, VamosVentures, Vine Ventures, Watertower Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, The West Coast Consortium For Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics, Women's, Innovation Fund Accelerator, and Wonder Ventures PledgeLA Tech Company Signatories: 2Swim, 7TILL8 Wetsuits, 70 Million Jobs, 81cents, Accurate Property Tax Inc., AlgoPay, Inc., Altura, amginE Ink, LLC, Artium Technologies, LLC, Aspiration, AudioCardio, AvantStay, Inc., Avisare, Basepaws, BESE, Beyond Meat, Bird, Blue Fever, Boingo (News - Alert) Wireless, Breadware Inc.\, BUENA, CareNodes, Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (CREXi), Community, COMUNITYmade, Coral, Cornerstone OnDemand, CPR Save, Creative Spoons, Croquet Corporation, Cuál, DailyKarma, DASH Systems, Inc., Data 360, Denken Solutions Inc., Dogdrop, Dollar Shave Club, dot.LA, DPFTRAC, Elevate My Brand, EMWDESIGNS, Emblematic Group, Encantos, Enplug, Ettitude, Everytable, EVgo, Expy Health, FabFitFun, FairClaims, Fama, FamiLeague, Inc., Fernish, Finli, FLATLAY Inc., Flavors from Afar, Gearup 360, Giftata, Gladeo, Golden, Good Job, Grid110, Hawke Media, Heir Apparent, Helpr, Holisticism, Honey, HopSkipDrive, Hot Bit VR, Idealab, Inclusology, Instil, Jam City, Jasper, Jimaye, Joymode, Jump Watts Inc., Kitchen Table App, Larta Institute, Launchmaps, Lawgood, Liquid, Lorals, Mahmee, MediaAlpha, MediPocket, Me Tyme Network Inc., Mikomoss Labs, Mondays Labs, Munchee Haus, Noun Project, Nuyorktricity, Officebook, Omaze, OurOffice Inc., Ozobot, PAIRE, Parkonomik, Peachscore, Peak Metrics, Perch Mobility, Inc., Pick My Solar, Ping, Pledge, PocketCFO, Pocketwatch, Rapid7, Reel, Sabio Enterprises, Inc., ScaleHealth, Snap Inc., Solver, Inc., Soylent, SteelHouse, Stellar Agency, StoryPlace, SUMA Wealth, Sweet Flower, sweetgreen, TALA, Tastemade, Techonsite Corporation, TecnoLatinx, The Bouqs Company, The Handoff Company, Thrive Market, Toucan, Tradesy, Trappit, US, TuesdayNights, Two Bit Circus, UNOMi, Valence Enterprises, Inc., Virgin Hyperloop One, #WeAllGrow Latina Network, Wellsayer, WeTransfer, Zip & Go Assist (Virtual Assistants), and Zypp ____________________________ 1 The aggregated data from surveys and the report were combined to create a "snapshot" of L.A.'s progress towards advancing equity in LA tech and access to capital. Combining self-reported data from leaders, staff-level surveys, and public data, this represents the most detailed, multi-year look at Los Angeles investment dollars ever prepared. 2 Comparison of PledgeLA tech company demographics against the Center for Investigative Reporting's 2016 analysis of 22 Silicon Valley companies' EE0-1 reports: https://revealnews.org/article/hidden-figures-how-silicon-valley-keeps-diversity-data-secret/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005281/en/

