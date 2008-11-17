[July 27, 2021] New Sustainable Zero Leak Magnetic Valve Technology Will Significantly Reduce Emissions Harmful to the Atmosphere

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial technology company ZL INNOVATIONS has introduced a "Zero Leak, Zero Emissions, Zero Maintenance" magnetic circuit-based valve system resilient enough to resist the effects of high temperatures and corrosive working fluids with a unique design to "completely prevent valve leaks for the working life of the valve." The "Sustainable Zero Leak Magnetic Valve" produced by ZL INNOVATIONS utilizes external magnets to actuate the interior valve assembly while maintaining a hermetic seal. The valve can even be completely welded shut. "The advantages of this hermetically sealed magnetic circuit-based valve technology include eliminating the risk of fugitive (fault-generated) emissions while functioning maintenance-free in high temperature and highly corrosive environments," said Bob Ward, CEO of ZL INNOVATIONS. "Our zero leak, zero emissions, zero maintenance magnetic valve technology will significantly reduce industry operations downtime. Shutting down a production line because of a leaking valve can be a six-or seven-figure issue for a manufacturer while the line remains idle. The Zero Leak valve can help eliminate that headache."



Board Chairman and Co-Founder of ZL Innovations, Jorge Yant, commented on the tremendous implications of the impact of magnetic circuit-based valve technology on the world economy and climate: "60% of fugitive (escaped) emissions in industry are due to leaking valves. That equates to approximately 72 million tons of CO2 released into the atmosphere every year. ZL Innovations provides new magnetically actuated valve technology that could put a potentially powerful curb on that amount, all while saving the oil & gas, and chemical industries billions of dollars of lost production per year. Our zero leak, zero emissions, zero maintenance magnetic valve technology is ready now to assist efforts to improve industry efficiency as well as our global climate." For more information about ZL INNOVATIONS and their patented sustainable zero leak magnetic valve technology, visit their website at www.zlinnovations.com or email the company at info@zlinnovations.com.

