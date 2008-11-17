[July 27, 2021] New Dating App launches for college graduates

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glimpse, the new dating app created by Stanford, UCLA, and University of San Francisco undergrads is changing the traditional dating app experience and offering an intelligent dating app for university graduates. Glimpse combines the best elements of blind dating and modern dating apps to help users find the life partner they deserve. Glimpse takes a new psychology-based approach to dating as it balances physical attraction and emotional chemistry, in contrast to the superficial apps currently on the market. Glimpse the new dating app takes a psychology-based approach to dating balancing physical attraction/emotional chemistry "At Glimpse we understand that establishing mutual physical attraction is a key part of matchmaking,'' says CEO Calvin Acker. "The app still allows users to swipe on profiles of potential matches, but after a match is made the entire focus switches to evaluating the emotional chemistry between the match. All pictures and names are hiden until after 20 messages are exchanged. This "filtered blind dating" mechanism incentivizes users to see if any real connection exists without the superficial bias of constantly seeing their match's photos."



Glimpse will soon be available to graduates of all 4-year colleges, one in four of whom is single across all age ranges according to a recent study. To join, users must swiftly verify their alumni status, a process which is intended to make the dating community drastically safer and more honest. Glimpse encompasses its tagline "date smarter" by addressing the universal problem in online dating – tons of matches and no conversations. In addition to the filtered blind dating mechanism, the app focuses users' attention on conversation by limiting their access to swiping. Users have a maximum mailbox size and while their mailbox is full, they lose the ability to swipe on other profiles.

These app mechanisms combined with Glimpse's niche user base are intended to help users find the life partner they are looking for. Currently, Glimpse is available to the graduates of the top 300 US colleges with a focus on alumni who reside in The Bay Area, Los Angeles, and San Diego. If your city or college isn't included, fill out this form to speed up the expansion to you www.glimpsedating.com/expansion . Download it today for free : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/glimpse-dating-meet-people/id1553956981 Contact: Annmarie Seldon

