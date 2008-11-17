TMCnet News
New 8x8 XCaaS Enhancements Deliver Large Video Meetings and Advanced Mobility Support for Company-wide Collaboration
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced new 8x8 (News - Alert) XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service) enhancements, including support for video meetings with up to 500 active participants and advanced mobility, to drive organization-wide collaboration for a hybrid workforce.
"Our employees live in 8x8 Work to communicate, collaborate and engage with colleagues and customers across all of our operational centers and teams. As our centralized meeting platform, the latest improvements deliver great efficiencies and will assist with reducing our IT software support footprint," said Tony Forder, Head of Information Technology Operations at transcosmos Information Systems Ltd. "Support for 500 video meeting participants not only will benefit our global customer service and support centers, but will also improve the reach of our service and quality leadership teams."
"8x8 Work is a great tool for ensuring communications, collaboration and cohesion amongst our teams, partners and the community, regardless of location or device," said Cecil Lawson, Information Technology Manager, City of Campbell. "With support now for 500 simultaneous participants in online video meetings, we can evaluate our technology stack to reduce our costs by utilizing more of the 8x8 product suite when conducting large public meetings."
8x8 XCaaS is built on the 8x8 Experience Communications Platform, a single-vendor cloud technology platform for both employee and customer engagement, which includes fully integrated contact center, voice, video meetings, team chat and embedded APIs.
New 8x8 company-wide collaboration features support:
"The ideal unified communications and collaboration architecture enables individuals to collaborate via integrated voice, video, or messaging, through a unified interface that extends to back-office, field workers, and customer service agents alike. And a single-vendor, end-to-end approach not only offers end-user benefits, including reduced task switching and improved collaboration and productivity, but also optimizes total cost of ownership (TCO) as well," said Irwin Lazar, President & Principal Analyst at Metrigy. "Our analysis of real-world operating costs of more than 560 end-user organizations found that a single-vendor approach results in 56 percent lower TCO compared to a multi-vendor strategy with the key areas of savings include staffing, licensing, and the cost of managed services."
"Organizations recognize the importance of modern communications experiences for powering business agility, especially as they drive new work requirements for a distributed workplace," said Rob Pilgrim, Global Vice President of Product Management at 8x8, Inc. "We continue to innovate across 8x8 XCaaS, allowing organizations and their employees to maximize productivity and responsiveness as they collaborate from anywhere, on any device in the app of their choice."
About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
