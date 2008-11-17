TMCnet News
New NFT Marketplace NFT STARS Sells Legendary Artwork "CryptoMother" with Vitalik Buterin's Signature, Ahead of Ethereum's Hard Fork Launch
SYDNEY, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian NFT marketplace NFT STARS has announced the auction of the iconic NFT and original painting titled "CryptoMother," the only artwork signed by Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum. The auction is timed to coincide with Ethereum's London hard fork launch and is scheduled for 30th July.
"CryptoMother," also known as the Crypto Mona Lisa, is a legendary art that embodies the values of the DeFi sector and depicts a mother protecting the network and guiding crypto enthusiasts.
The artwork presets value in both the traditional fine art and NFT worlds, due to its unique characteristics.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS is a multi-chain NFT marketplace that has accumulated a unique set of products relevant to artists, collectors, investors and NFT gamers. The marketplace follows a selective approach to artists and in return, artists receive special treatment and get to enjoy Gas-free NFT minting. The platform gives artists a chance to host their exhibitions in a personalized gallery powered by AR technology and enables collective NFT ownership.
In the future, the NFT STARS product suite will also include an NFT Pricing Scanner, a 24/7 NFT radio station, fractional NFT trading and more.
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581153/NFT_STARS_Artwork.jpg
