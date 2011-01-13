[July 22, 2021] New in: senhasegura shifts traditional routes in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

Brazilian company gets a foothold in the international cybersecurity market. This is the third time it is included in the report SÃO PAULO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Placed as a Challenger by Gartner in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management report, the PAM solution senhasegura stood out for its high ability to execute. Among the 10 organizations named in the report, the company is the only one outside the U.S.-EMEA axis. Having a solid presence in Latin America, growing attendance in EMEA and prospectively advancing into the U.S. market, senhasegura was also highlighted as the best in class for account discovery and onboarding, with positive feedback from customers about ease of use, friendly interface and fast implementation features, in addition to highly competitive price and best costs relative to the evaluated scenarios. Get access to the full report:

https://marketing.senhasegura.com.br/gartner-2021-magic-quadrant-report What's the company's plus? For the CEO, Marcus Scharra, it's the relationship with the customers: "The strengths that Gartner has recognized are, in fact, well known to our customers. Not by chance we received the Customer's Choice Stamp on Peer Insights in the beginning of this year, because we have taken the complexity out of the deployment process. Adopting a PAM solution should favor, not hinder the security task, so the process becomes fluid and the return on investment, th time to value, happens faster, which specially benefits Midsize to Large Enterprises".



According to customers' comments on Peer Insights portal, the recurring terms are intuitive dashboards and interface, high adaptability and scalability, trustworthy tool and best UX. This is stated by a Security Analyst of the Manufacturing Industry: "senhasegura offers a complete and comprehensive set of PAM features including full features for auditing and compliance. Its intuitive interface makes the tool easy to use and helps User Experience, including non-IT users. The all-in-one simple architecture allows less deployment and overall infrastructure costs, including High Availability and Disaster Recovery scenarios." ( Read more) . In times of digital migration and physical distance, the balance between technological advance and human support is definitely a goal for the Latin American vendor.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About senhasegura:

A global cybersecurity vendor with presence in over 55 countries based in São Paulo. Our goal is to promote the right to security, prosperity and independence of all institutions.

