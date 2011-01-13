[July 22, 2021] New LEARFIELD Brand Reflects Innovation and Fan Passion

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Learfield IMG College, the most recognizable player in college sports multi-media rights, licensing, technology, and data, has refreshed its branding to simplify, strengthen, and modernize how it represents its portfolio of products to its clients, its partners, and the communities in which it operates. "We think the new brand visually distinguishes the company in the same way that the expertise and passion of our people differentiate the experience of working with LEARFIELD and its affiliated brands," said Cole Gahagan, chief executive officer, LEARFIELD. "As we set the pace and standards for innovation, we will continue our relentless focus on building great relationships with our partners and helping brands connect to fans, as we tell our broader story in the market." The new logo and identity system was developed after extensive consultation with university partners, brand clients, and employees. It isdesigned to be easier to use, more recognizable, and better suited to digital uses. Designed internally in an extensive, inclusive design process, the new branding includes a simplified logo consisting of the word LEARFIELD and an icon. The icon represents the "pennant" prominent in company logomarks combined with a stylized "number one" to create an active L design.



"The brand represents what we are about," said Jennifer Davis, chief marketing and communication officer, LEARFIELD. "The pennant speaks to our history in college sports and relates to the passionate fan experience, not just on game day, but every day. This passion extends to our performing arts and venue partnerships as well. The one figure in the design depicts that we are coming together as a unified company to lead the industry and to put our partners and clients first, as they seek to compete and achieve their goals." Learn more about the company at www.learfield.com.

About LEARFIELD LEARFIELD is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-learfield-brand-reflects-innovation-and-fan-passion-301339415.html SOURCE LEARFIELD

