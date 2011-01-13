[July 22, 2021] New Exmark Videos Offer Inspiration to Create Your Own Dream Yard

BEATRICE, Neb., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the best things about summer is spending time outdoors with friends and family in a space that enhances the experience. Finding inspiration is, at times, a challenge for DIY-focused homeowners, so it often helps to see how others have improved their own yards to better suit their unique lifestyles. With that in mind, new episodes of the Dream Yards video series are available to view on the Exmark Backyard Life website. Hosted by landscape designer Jane Waldrop, the new Dream Yards videos examine exquisite properties that have been customized to reflect the owners' lifestyles and the activities they love. The first Dream Yards episode visits "The Classic City," Athens, Georgia, and the home of former University of Georgia head football coach Vince Dooley and his wife Barbara. After leading the Bulldogs to more than 200 wins from 1964 to 1988, Dooley has traded the gridiron for gardens. Dooley admits that his vision for his outdoor living space has evolved over the years. "This is our dream home," Dooley said. "I didn't know it was going to be our dream home when we came 57 years ago but, fortunately, we've been able to survive a lot of crisis and even expand from what we started with." In the early days, Dooley says he was focused on having great football teams but, after he retired, he had the opportunity to take horticulture classes. This enabled him to create the beautiful, diverse woodland garden he enjoys with family and friends today. "I got bit by the (horticulture) bug and I'm still trying to find a cure for the infection," Dooley said, laughing. "I haven't found i yet."



The common theme for the Dooleys' outdoor living space is family togetherness. "The most important thing to me is family," Barbara Dooley said. "Nothing makes me happier than to have our family come to our home and enjoy the outdoor spaces. The memories they have are blessings to me."

In the second Dream Yards episode, Waldrop travels to Cumming, Georgia, to visit Chad and Stephanie Powell's expansive 80-acre dream yard, Greenfield Farm. There, they live with their three children and Chad's parents, Joe and Sandy Powell. Inspiration for Greenfield Farm is rooted in love for family and the community. "In 1998, when we moved out here, it was an effort to set down roots for our family," Chad Powell said. "It's really turned into a big grownup playground." The property includes numerous outdoor recreation areas, including a fire pit, tennis court, classic car garage, amphitheater, and plenty of woodland trails for hiking and ATV riding. There's even a 12-stall horse barn, where the family boards horses. "I personally love the amphitheater," Chad Powell said. "I love music. I love being outside and it's fun for all of us to enjoy." Sandy Powell said her favorite outdoor spot is the fire pit, where her children enjoy making s'mores. "Love, charm and hospitality are three words we live by, and everything we do at Greenfield Farm," she said. Visit the Exmark Backyard Life site to view the new Dream Yards episodes and other Exmark Original Series content, along with pro tips and tricks for having a more beautiful lawn and living a better backyard life. About Exmark Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark's goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company's commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com. About Backyard Life With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard. Press Contact

