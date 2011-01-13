[July 21, 2021] New American Equity Fixed Index Annuity Offers Paths to Protected Lifetime Income and Legacy Benefits

For the millions of Americans looking to supplement their retirement with a guaranteed lifelong income stream and ensure a legacy path for beneficiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® launches a new fixed index annuity - the EstateShield. This is a 10-year retirement product designed to help clients meet life's financial changes during the accumulation, income and estate planning stages of retirement. "Enjoying life without worrying about personal finances after one's prime earning years is a core value proposition our company provides. Some call it a plan for their retirement, some call it their second or third act, we internally call it a client's plan for financial dignity, powered by American Equity," said American Equity Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla. "The EstateShield furthers American Equity's commitment to powering the financial planning needs of clients by adding a third leg to that financial plan by focusing on wealth transfer and leaving a legacy for loved ones. This is in addition to what we already do in terms of providing choices for both protected accumulation of wealth through access to a wide range of asset classes and deaccumulation of wealth to provide the dignity of a paycheck for life." In addition to the fundamental benefits all American Equity products provide, like principal protection, tax-deferral and guaranteed income, the EstateShield 10 has new tools for building income reserves, with 12 interest crediting options, and one- and two-year rediting strategies that are linked to five different indices.



To strengthen a client's retirement income base, plus provide the opportunity for rising lifetime income payments and the potential for enhanced legacy benefits, the product has a Benefits Account Value (BAV), which is used to calculate lifetime income payments and/or the enhanced death benefit. Lifetime income payments can begin after 10 years, but there is limitation on how long the money can grow, as long as the contract is active. Meanwhile, contract owners can withdraw up to 10% of purchase payment each year, beginning after the first year, penalty free.

Additionally, a Lifetime Income Benefit Rider with Wellbeing Benefit is available at no fee. This allows for increases in eligible withdrawal amounts by up to 150% for single and 200% for joint owners, for up to five years, if eligibility requirements are met. "EstateShield contract owners have multiple tools geared toward building resources to create a supplemental income stream that cannot be outlived while ensuring legacy options for loved ones," said American Equity President Ron Grensteiner. Enhanced Death Benefits A key difference maker with the EstateShield is an enhanced death benefit available at no fee. This feature draws benefits from the BAV amount at the date of death and gives two options for receiving payment: Lump sum - Beneficiary elects to receive 75% of the BAV, paid in a single payment. Multiple payments - Beneficiary elects to receive 100% of the BAV, paid in a series of equal payments over five years. There is also a base death benefit option that provides access to the contract value, paid in a lump sum with no surrender charges. ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005938/en/

