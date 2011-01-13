[July 21, 2021] New Sisense Extense Framework Empowers Customers with AI-Powered Insights in their Favorite Collaboration Applications

Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced the Sisense Extense Framework, an innovation developed to deliver AI-driven analytic experiences directly within the applications users are working in without needing to leave their workflow. As a part of the announcement, Sisense is introducing several new infusion applications built on the Extense Framework to deliver actionable intelligence to employees for enhanced operational, logistical, and role-based teamwork, improving collaboration and decision-making effectiveness. The infusion applications for Slack, Salesforce, Google (News - Alert) Sheets, Google Slides and Google Chrome, are now available on the Sisense Marketplace. According to a recent IDC (News - Alert) survey, 65% of companies believe ease of embedding analytics into business applications is an important requirement from their analytic vendors, but 50% say doing so is difficult3. And, according to a survey of the Gartner (News - Alert) Research Circle Members, Workstream collaboration (58%) will be the most important digital workplace application to their organization through 20212 and "By 2024, 85% of organizations using Workstream Collaboration (WSC) will have WSC extended to all office workers across the organization, up from 45% in 20193". Sisense Fusion is the most extensible platform on the market, going beyond the dashboard to bring analytics to where people are working. The addition of the Sisense Extense Framework makes it easier for organizations to use Sisense as their analytical engine infused into any workflow or business application, freeing them from vendor lock-in and resulting in a variety of cohesive experiences across homegrown, native and Sisense infusion applications. By delivering intelligence at the right place at the right time, organizations can benefit from enhanced decision-making that impacts the business, including cutting costs, generating additional revenue, and pinpointing areas of opportunity. "While three quarters of mid-sized organizations and two thirds of large enterprises tell us that ease of embedding intelligence and analytics into business applications is an important requirement in their software selection process, only half say it is easy to embed analytics into apps3," said Dan Vesset, Group VP of market research analytic and information management, IDC. "This new framework from Sisense addresses a real market need by employees for less context switching among applications to access and act upon embedded intelligence in their dailyworkflows."



Read the blog: The New Age of Analytics is Here: Welcome the Sisense Extense Framework "Sisense continues to challenge the status quo by innovating on new ways to approach analytics in a seamless and guided way. Customers will no longer need to adjust their workflow or leave what they're doing to search for insights in dashboards alone," said Ashley Kramer, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Sisense. "Now, any business user can go about their day-to-day activities in their favorite applications where analytics will be infused directly where they are working to impact everyday decisions."

The Sisense Extense Framework will be released to all customers and partners interested to build their own infusion apps later this year, and for now interested users are able to leverage these first-generation infusion apps now available on Sisense's Marketplace including: Infused Analytics for Slack: Connect to your Sisense instance from Slack and ask questions like "Show me accounts that industry = healthcare" via the Slackbot to pull basic charts and records from views. Share this data with others in the business and interact with or take action on data directly in Slack using Sisense's proprietary Natural Language Query.

Connect to your Sisense instance from Slack and ask questions like "Show me accounts that industry = healthcare" via the Slackbot to pull basic charts and records from views. Share this data with others in the business and interact with or take action on data directly in Slack using Sisense's proprietary Natural Language Query. Infused Analytics for Salesforce: Build a customized data story and embed Sisense visualizations and dashboards directly into Salesforce and infuse relevant intelligence and insights directly into the workflows to encourage easier access to data.

Build a customized data story and embed Sisense visualizations and dashboards directly into Salesforce and infuse relevant intelligence and insights directly into the workflows to encourage easier access to data. Infused Analytics for Google Sheets: Easily load data from Sisense into a spreadsheet with a click on a button.

Easily load data from Sisense into a spreadsheet with a click on a button. Infused Analytics for Google Slides: Create your business slide decks via interactive dashboard infused slides, resulting in the end to static images for presentations; experience native charts and text boxes that can all be refreshed with a single click of a button.

Create your business slide decks via interactive dashboard infused slides, resulting in the end to static images for presentations; experience native charts and text boxes that can all be refreshed with a single click of a button. Infused Analytics for Google Chrome: Allows you to take Sisense wherever you go. Connect to different Sisense instances and display KPIs or use the Sisense Infusion Service (Sisense Extense) to query information. To download the free Infusion apps, please visit the Sisense Marketplace page. To learn more about the Sisense Fusion platform, please visit our official product page. 1Gartner, Market Guide for Workstream Collaboration, 2021, March 30, 2021, Mike Gotta 2Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Workstream Collaboration, Worldwide, March 30, 2021, Craig Roth, Megan Fernandez, Hai Swinehart, Mike Gotta 3IDC, DataOps Survey, n=401, December 2020 - January 2021, Dan Vesset, Chandana, Gopal, Stewart Bond. About Sisense Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion - the highly customizable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes' Cloud 100, The World's Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005276/en/

