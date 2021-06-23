[June 08, 2021] New LECIP Fareboxes Will Make NCTD Services More Convenient

LECIP Inc., LECIP Holdings Corporation's consolidated subsidiary, has been awarded a contract for the replacement of the cash fare collection system on the North County Transit District's (NCTD) BREEZE buses serving North San Diego County. Beginning in early 2022, LECIP will deliver and install the new cash fare collection system to NCTD. The new fareboxes will provide an easier and quicker way for riders to pay their fare, resulting in enhanced convenience for NCTD BREEZE passengers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005031/en/ LECIP Inc's brand-new "LF-7000" farebox (Photo: Business Wire) "It is truly an honor to be awarded this project from NCTD," said Akio Fujii, CEO of LECIP Inc. "LECIP looks forward to kicking off the new cash fare collection system with added functionality and benefits for NCTD's riders. We are excited to have another footprint on the west coast with this important project." Passengers will begin to see the new fareboxes aboard BREEZE buses in January 2022. The new fareboxes will replace the existing fareboxes that had reached the end of theiruseful life and feature a simplified user interface for both passengers and the Bus Operator, making it easier for customers to understand how much fare is due and for the Operator to see how much cash has been deposited.



"We believe LECIP's innovative farebox will provide a new level of ease for both riders and Operators on our BREEZE buses," said NCTD Board Chair Tony Kranz. "With the simplified interface, riders will now be able to pay their fare aboard BREEZE buses quickly and easily, helping them get where they need to go faster and more efficiently. This investment in a new cash fare collection system also provides enhanced ridership data that can be used to help improve the rider experience and bring more convenient services to our passengers in North County. Along with the new and improved fare system, PRONTO, coming soon, these cutting-edge upgrades will dramatically improve the customer riding experience." The project also features a cloud based back-office system using Software as a Service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ). This is the first time LECIP will be offering the back-office system with the SaaS business model for the U.S. market. Maintenance and support services on this back-office system will be provided for at least 10 years, which will enhance NCTD's accessibility to daily transaction data and allow for efficient system management.

The 10-year contract was approved at the April 22, 2021 NCTD Board Meeting and includes the farebox units and installation, depot vaults, SaaS back-office, testing, training, and maintenance and system support. About LECIP: LECIP, established in Japan in 1953, is one of the leading suppliers for bus equipment and systems with a wide range of product/solution portfolios. It includes solutions such as ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) information, Passenger Information Display Systems, LED Destination Sign, Cash Fare Boxes, Ticketing Printers, Automated Fare Collection Systems for route buses, Transit Management Systems, LED Lighting for trains, and Industrial Equipment. LECIP serves more than 60,000 buses in Japan and over 5,500 buses in Singapore, that are currently in operation. LECIP has over 60% market share for fare collections systems and 40% for the LED destination sign market in Japan. In Singapore, over 25% of route buses are equipped with LECIP LED destination signs, along with our fareboxes and ticket printers. For more information please visit: https://www.lecip.co.jp/lecipinc/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005031/en/

