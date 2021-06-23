TMCnet News
New investment in electric buses to create jobs and cut pollution
Contribution will help Canadian transportation industry become global leader in zero-emission vehicles
SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - As it continues to address the impacts of COVID-19, the Government of Canada is laying the groundwork for a green recovery that will create new jobs, grow the middle class, cut pollution and build a cleaner future for everyone. To support that recovery, the government is investing to advance the electrification of transportation and become a global leader in manufacturing low- and zero-emission vehicles, products and technologies.
Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $15 million in the Nova Bus Transformation Project to help Nova Bus modernize its public transit buses, optimize them for electrification, and build other types of all-electric and battery-powered buses. The investment will also support Nova Bus in updating its manufacturing facilities in Saint-Eustache and Saint–François-du-Lac, Quebec, and help maintain 1,118 full-time, well-paying middle-class jobs.
The Nova Bus Transformation Project will help make Canada's transportation industry one of the most competitive in the world for the manufacturing of electric transit buses. It will also assist Nova Bus in becoming a leader in electric transportation, while allowing it to maintain its manufacturing footprint and expand its research and development investments here in Canada.
Making clean and affordable transportation available to Canadians is a key pillar of the government's strengthened climate plan that will cut pollution, create jobs, grow the middle class and strengthen our communities.
Quotes
"As we continue to safely restart our economy, it is important to do so in a strategic way and with a long-term vision. One of the ways to achieve this is by helping Canada and businesses here at home become world leaders in the manufacture of green transportation vehicles. Nova Bus is a vital part of this journey toward electrification and a future marked by sustainable growth, dependable jobs and global leadership. Our government will continue to support businesses to ensure they can participate in the efforts toward a clean growth economy, including by investing in sustainable public transit and zero-emission vehicles."
"We are very proud to partner with the Canadian government in order to contribute to the innovative zero–emission vehicle manufacturing sector and help Canada to achieve its sustainability and greener economy targets."
"We are thrilled to continue to invest in the modernization of our facilities and to integrate new technological processes to produce buses that meet the needs of our customers and transit users."
