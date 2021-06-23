[June 08, 2021] New Motionbox Collaborative Video Editing Tool Opens Up Video Creation to Businesses Around the Globe

CHULA VISTA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has driven plenty of innovation, including the way that many businesses create, edit and use video. One company at the forefront of this innovation is Motionbox, which has just launched a new tool to support remote, collaborative video editing. "Motionbox allows you to collaborate on videos with colleagues and friends, no matter where in the world you are. We noticed a gap in the market for a fully featured video collaboration tool that would help creatives speed up their workflow in a meaningful way – and so we made one." Peter Selmeczy, Director of Marketing, Motionbox Described as 'the Canva for video,' Motionbox allows users to work remotely together to edit videos in real time. It positively impacts review and approval workflows, speeding up the collaborative editing process and enabling companies to achieve more, faster. The timing of Motionbox's release couldn't be better. Biteable's latest video usage survey found that 60% of businesses now use video as a marketing tool, with 36% of marketers making videos several times each week and 14% aking them daily.



Nor is it only marketers who are using video extensively. 32% of businesses report that their sales teams are using video, while 29% are using it for administration and operations messages and 27% for HR messages. Video is also being used for leadership purposes, product management messages, customer support and more. And the more creatively companies are using video, the greater their need for a comprehensive, easy-to-use tool such as Motionbox.

"Video is the future in so many ways, but many businesses are nervous about getting to grips with it, worrying that videos will be costly and time-consuming to produce. With Motionbox, we're making video creation and collaboration far more accessible and delivering a range of business benefits in the process." Peter Selmeczy, Director of Marketing, Motionbox Motionbox provides a huge choice of templates, a music visualizer, podcast to video functionality, the ability to add subtitles and text easily and the means to trim audio, crop video, resize Gifs and more. In doing so, it delivers the ideal environment for dynamic, collaborative editing, driving up the quality and efficiency of the video. It also reduces video production time by allowing companies to cut back time spent exporting, sending and awaiting feedback. The fact that Motionbox can be used by those with or without video editing experience is a key point in terms of widespread adoption. For many businesses, the tool unlocks the ability to connect with customers, prospects and staff through video for the first time. "It is the simplicity of using Motionbox – as well as its plentiful features – that is really taking people by surprise. This is video editing without boundaries, and yet you don't need experience in order to excel at it. This style of video collaboration is still relatively new, and we are delighted that Motionbox has set the standard in this way." Peter Selmeczy, Director of Marketing, Motionbox For more information, please contact Peter Selmeczy at +17602847734 or 311572@email4pr.com or visit https://motionbox.io/ View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-motionbox-collaborative-video-editing-tool-opens-up-video-creation-to-businesses-around-the-globe-301307635.html SOURCE Motionbox

