TMCnet News
|
New Price Discovery And Automation Tools Increasingly Essential For Trading Corporate Bonds - New Burton-Taylor Report
LONDON and NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While dealers continue to be the principal source of executable pricing data (and therefore trading market share), the steady adoption of both electronic execution as well as electronic optimization of traditional workflows have forced a retooling of their pricing strategies, according to two new research reports published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division, Parameta Solutions.
Key findings include:
NEW PRICE DISCOVERY AND AUTOMATION TOOLS INCREASINGLY ESSENTIAL FOR TRADING CORPORATE BONDS
"Electronic credit trading platforms continue to leverage internal trading data and technology to create new pricing, execution, and workflow solutions to take advantage of US credit market efficiency gaps," said Colby Jenkins, analyst at Burton-Taylor. "A willingness to accept liquidity anonymously from all sources at an optimal price over attributed dealer-focused relationship trading indicates the growing importance of execution quality for the buy side," he added.
Burton-Taylor today announced the publication of two reports covering the Fixed Income data and services industry. The U.S. Corporate Bond Electronification & Market Data Introduction report analyzes the changing structure of the corporate bond market to one that relies more heavily on electronic trading. The US Corporate Bond Electronification: How it's Altering the Pricing Mechanisms report analyzes key electronic execution systems and platform providers with a focus on their differentiation and the pricing capabilities of each.
The reports are available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. Detailed information on the reports can be found here or the report can be purchased by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, or telephone +1 646 225-6696.
About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)
About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-price-discovery-and-automation-tools-increasingly-essential-for-trading-corporate-bonds--new-burton-taylor-report-301307681.html
SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting
11/01/2010
11/19/2009
Smart City with a Social Conscience
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
Use Case Theatre
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 2:00-2:25pm
REGISTRATION OPEN
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 7:30am-5:00pm