New Salary.com Survey Reveals Companies are Struggling to Act on their Good Intentions to Bring Diversity, Equity & Inclusion to their Organizations
WALTHAM, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the events of the last year bringing a sense of urgency to Corporate America's efforts to achieve Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) within their organizations, Salary.com set out to measure the progress being made in this critical and complex endeavor. The recently fielded survey* of 1,442 human resources professionals in U.S. organizations analyzed the gaps between corporate intentions on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), and the actions currently underway. The overall survey results reveal that people are ready to talk about these issues and have good intentions for closing gaps in organizations across all industries, sizes, and geographies. No matter how the survey data was broken out (i.e., by gender and geography), respondents' intentions exceeded their actions.
Top DE&I Prioriites
Strategic Diversity: Also high on the list was "emphasizing diversity as a central mission/strategy" with a 4.1 on a 5-point scale, however there was an 8 percent gap in resulting actions to date.
Training: Providing DE&I training at all levels was also seen as critical (3.8 on the 5-point scale), however there was a 13 percent gap between organizations intending to offer DE&I training/mentorship to all levels of management and organizations currently offering that DE&I training/mentorship.
Commitment is There but Resources are Lacking
Only 23 participants said confidently that they were achieving their DE&I goals. These 23 represent less than 2 percent of the total participant base. In addition, 23 other organizations said that they were taking concerted action to make progress against their initiatives. Alternatively, 37 respondens said that they have nothing in place pertaining to DE&I matters.
"As with other cultural and economic movements in our country's past, the concrete actions taken are lagging behind the good intentions of corporate leadership and HR teams," said Chris Fusco, Senior Vice President of Compensation at Salary.com. "The positive takeaway from Salary.com's data is that good intentions lead to more action, so companies stand to make significant progress before the year is out."
Advancing and Measuring DE&I
Most of the participants who commented (133), said that they are depending on sourcing diverse candidate pools as the way to make progress toward organizational DE&I initiatives. "This is a good start, however, these organizations will need to determine how to develop, retain and advance these new hires," said Fusco.
Only 6 percent of the surveyed organizations are holding themselves accountable by tracking their progress toward measurable, specific goals for diversifying the workforce, though many are looking at metrics to hold themselves accountable for the success of their initiatives. Affirmative action and internal equity analysis were the most popular metrics.
The most cited DE&I goals were to:
Other goals mentioned were more aspirational, such as "To treat everyone with dignity, respect and fairness." Introducing conversations and discussions around race and cultural diversity was viewed as a good way to start building awareness.
About 18 percent of respondents said that they were engaging a third-party to assist them in the conduct of a DE&I internal audit plus the development of a strategy and goals for which to track progress against their strategy.
Survey Methodology
