[June 03, 2021] New Delphix Data Vault Isolates Good Data, Enhances Ransomware Protection

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure, today announced the availability of the Delphix Data Vault, a ransomware-specific capability that boosts the Delphix platform’s data isolation capabilities and strengthens data protection for enterprises. The new capability enables Delphix engines to be configured as data vaults that isolate good data in a tamper-proof, read-only repository, preventing retention policies from being manipulated and snapshots from being deleted. This eliminates the risk of compromised insider identities being used to delete protected data in concert with a ransomware attack.

Enterprise applications and databases contain business-critical data, which make them high-value targets for ransomware attacks. Down-time of mission-critical data often results in lost revenue. Recent attacks on Colonial Pipeline in the U.S. and Ireland's health service's IT systems have heightened the awareness of ransomware risk. “COVID-19 vastly increased the risk to organizations of insider attacks as the number of remote workers requiring access to systems and applications rose. The reality is traditional security technologies are simply ineffective against this class of attack,” said Jim Mercer, Research Director, DevOps & DevSecOps at IDC. “As organizations continue to re-architect and build out hybrid-cloud environments as part of their digital transformation efforts, they must find new ways to deliver agile, scalable acces to data while also considering approaches to confidently recover from malicious data encryption and loss in the event of such an attack.”



“Ransomware attacks are no longer just a concern for unsecure enterprises. They are becoming national security threats,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Delphix CEO. “As technology advances, so does the sophistication of cyber attackers. Legacy solutions such as once-a-day backups and closed-box data approaches fail to safeguard businesses. Enterprises must act quickly to protect their mission-critical data.” The Delphix Data Platform is built on a scale-out engine architecture, with data engines that can be deployed on-prem, across network security zones, data centers, or multi-cloud environments. With flexible, cross-cloud replication configurations, Delphix can isolate data and provide a highly secure network implementation as well as advanced security for identity and controls to prevent data loss and tampering.

“The Delphix Data Vault exemplifies our innovation and further boosts our ransomware protection capabilities. Delphix offers the most sophisticated and complete solution for enterprise application and database resiliency,” said Jason Grauel, Delphix VP Product Management. Join Delphix at the upcoming Data Company Conference. WSJ bestselling author and award-winning CTO Gene Kim will headline the conference as the guest keynote speaker. The virtual event brings together industry experts, business leaders, and partners to share what it takes to innovate responsibly and create a more diverse and equitable economy. The conference will also explore new strategies and growing trends in DevOps & CI/CD, cloud, data compliance, and AI/ML. The event will be held on June 8, 2021, and is open to attendees worldwide. About Delphix

