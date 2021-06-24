[June 03, 2021] New Research Shows Cloud-Native Architectures Break Traditional Approaches to Application Security

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today the findings of an independent global survey of 700 CISOs, which reveals the rising adoption of cloud-native architectures, DevOps, and agile methodologies has broken traditional approaches to application security. As organizations shift more responsibility "left" to developers to accelerate innovation, increasingly complex IT ecosystems and outdated security tooling can slow releases by leaving blind spots and forcing teams to manually triage countless alerts, many of which are false positives reflecting vulnerabilities in libraries that are not used in production. Organizations are calling for a new approach that is optimized for multicloud environments, Kubernetes, and DevSecOps. The complimentary report, Precise, automatic risk and impact assessment is key for DevSecOps, is available for download here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005531/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) This research reveals: 89% of CISOs say microservices, containers, and Kubernetes have created application security blind spots.

97% of organizations do not have real-time visibility into runtime vulnerabilities in containerized production environments.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of CISOs say DevOps and Agile (News - Alert) development have made it more difficlt to detect and manage software vulnerabilities.

74% of CISOs say traditional security controls such as vulnerability scanners no longer fit today's cloud-native world.

71% of CISOs admit they are not fully confident code is free of vulnerabilities before going live in production.



Additional findings include:

On average, organizations need to react to 2,169 new alerts of potential application security vulnerabilities each month.

77% of CISOs say most security alerts and vulnerabilities are false positives that do not require actioning as they are not actual exposures.

68% of CISOs say the volume of alerts makes it very difficult to prioritize vulnerabilities based on risk and impact.

64% of CISOs say developers do not always have time to resolve vulnerabilities before code moves into production.

77% of CISOs say the only way for security to keep up with modern cloud-native application environments is to replace manual deployment, configuration, and management with automated approaches.

28% of CISOs say application teams sometimes bypass vulnerability scans to speed up software delivery. "As organizations embrace DevSecOps, they also need to give their teams solutions that offer automatic, continuous, and real-time risk and impact analysis for every vulnerability, across both pre-production and production environments, and not based on point-in-time 'snapshots'," continued Greifeneder. "With the Application Security (News - Alert) Module on the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, organizations can leverage the automation, AI, scalability, and enterprise-grade robustness of Dynatrace, and extend this to deliver more secure release cycles with confidence their cloud-native applications are free from exposures." The report is based on a global survey of 700 CISOs in large enterprises with over 1,000 employees, conducted by Coleman Parkes and commissioned by Dynatrace in 2021. The sample included 200 respondents in the U.S., 100 in the UK, France, Germany, and Spain, and 50 in Brazil and Mexico, respectively. About Dynatrace Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @dynatrace. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005531/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]