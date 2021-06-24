TMCnet News
New Research Shows Cloud-Native Architectures Break Traditional Approaches to Application Security
Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today the findings of an independent global survey of 700 CISOs, which reveals the rising adoption of cloud-native architectures, DevOps, and agile methodologies has broken traditional approaches to application security. As organizations shift more responsibility "left" to developers to accelerate innovation, increasingly complex IT ecosystems and outdated security tooling can slow releases by leaving blind spots and forcing teams to manually triage countless alerts, many of which are false positives reflecting vulnerabilities in libraries that are not used in production. Organizations are calling for a new approach that is optimized for multicloud environments, Kubernetes, and DevSecOps. The complimentary report, Precise, automatic risk and impact assessment is key for DevSecOps, is available for download here.
This research reveals:
Additional findings include:
"As organizations embrace DevSecOps, they also need to give their teams solutions that offer automatic, continuous, and real-time risk and impact analysis for every vulnerability, across both pre-production and production environments, and not based on point-in-time 'snapshots'," continued Greifeneder. "With the Application Security (News - Alert) Module on the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, organizations can leverage the automation, AI, scalability, and enterprise-grade robustness of Dynatrace, and extend this to deliver more secure release cycles with confidence their cloud-native applications are free from exposures."
The report is based on a global survey of 700 CISOs in large enterprises with over 1,000 employees, conducted by Coleman Parkes and commissioned by Dynatrace in 2021.
The sample included 200 respondents in the U.S., 100 in the UK, France, Germany, and Spain, and 50 in Brazil and Mexico, respectively.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.
To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @dynatrace.
