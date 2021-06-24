TMCnet News
New Additions to the SMArtX TAMP Include Strategies from Fidelity Institutional, Russell Investments, and Indxx Cannabis Industry Index
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), is pleased to announce the recent addition of nineteen strategies in June.
The Turnkey Asset Management Platform Adds 19 Strategies as Assets Reach an All-Time High of $15.902 Billion in AUM
New investment strategies from industry leaders Fidelity Institutional and Russell Investments along with Aristotle Atlantic Partners, Indxx, Royce Investment Partners, Schafer Cullen Capital Management, and Sustainable Insight Capital Management include asset allocation, direct index, and market cap strategies. The Indxx Cannabis Industry Index expands the June offering to include various legal cannabis sub-themes.
This latest expansion of the SMArtX platform offers independent financial advisors the ability to construct dynamic portfolios, quickly and easily, while reaping the rewards of SMArtX technology and its TAMP – better service, solutions, trading, and customer support.
It also coincides with most-recent all-time high of $15.902 billion in assets under management, representing an increase of 45% since the beginning of the year.
"Our rapid acceleration and growth speak to a modern, more discerning RIA whereby the power ofchoice, coupled with speed and ease of execution, are the norm, not the exception," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The first half of the year saw assets increase another 45%, and that is on top of a 643% increase in AUM in 2020. I believe that makes SMArtX one of the fastest growing TAMPs."
SMArtX continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.
"Advisors are bracing for new economics and the ongoing threat of potential business-cycle downturns, hence a rebalancing of priorities focused exclusively on growth," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "We've seen proof and evidence in this industry particularly, that the future belongs to those business leaders willing to push past doing business as usual. SMArtX provides that competitive advantage."
The 19 new strategies added to the SMArtX platform include:
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
