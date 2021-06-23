TMCnet News
New accessory is the first to make Apple HomePod Mini into a portable smart speaker
BELLEVUE, Wash., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Battery Base for the Apple HomePod Mini. For the first time, HomePod Mini can be used away from the power outlet. HomePod Mini can now be converted into a portable WiFi or Bluetooth speaker, greatly increasing the usability of the device.
New accessory makes HomePod Mini into portable speaker.
Kennedy Peterson, Product Manager at Mission states, "our new battery accessory gives you the freedom to take your HomePod Mini from room to room, into the garage, or even outside around your home. You can enjoy your HomePod Mini anywhere you have a WiFi or Bluetooth connection; the sky is virtually the limit!"
The new Battery Base accessory includes an innovative cord management system that enables the integration of the rechargeable battery system with HomePod Mini's USB Type C power cord. The base securely holds HomePod Mini and can be connected to any USB-Cpower adapter for charging and then simply unplugged when portability is desired.
Key features include:
Mission Battery Base for HomePod Mini can be pre-ordered for $34.99 as part of a Kickstarter campaign now and will ship to customers in July.
For more information visit missionaccessories.com.
About Mission
