[June 02, 2021] New Planar DirectLight Ultra Series Features Finest MicroLED Pixel Pitches for Unmatched Visual Performance

Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, today announced the release of the Planar® DirectLight® Ultra™ Series, a premium line of fine pitch LED video wall displays delivering always-on, high resolution display experiences for unmatched visual performance. The Planar DirectLight Ultra Series presents several display technology advancements that, in combination, deliver big performance, including models with MicroLEDs, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology and built-in processing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005040/en/ New Planar DirectLight Ultra Series delivers finest MicroLED pixel pitches with latest in display technology enhancements (Photo: Business Wire) Offering models in 0.6, 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches, the Planar DirectLight Ultra Series is ideal for close viewing distances and high-precision visual images and video. It is well-equipped to support mission-critical applications in environments such as control rooms, government, corporate board rooms and high-end residential. Featuring superior color reproduction and high brightness, most Planar DirectLight Ultra Series models incorporate MicroLEDs that are much smaller than standard LEDs but deliver better black levels and up to three times more brightness while consuming much less power per unit of brightness. "The Planar DirectLight Ultra Series is really a culmination of marrying requirements from our most discerning and ambitious customers with the latest advancements in LED display technology," said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Planar. "We're excited to bring this premium display solution to new and existing customers." The series' patent-pending self-adjusting module alignment technology also maintains perfect pixel alignment over ime, combating issues such as vibration and thermal expansion, which can cause LED modules to shift. Plus, Planar DirectLight Ultra Series LED displays implement technology that reduces light blockage and ambient light reflection, resulting in better blacks, higher dynamic range and enhanced dark content performance.



Requiring less power and producing less heat, the premium line of fine pitch LED video wall displays delivers a more energy-efficient solution that is easy to maintain and supports long life, 24x7 reliability and superb image performance for the most refined applications. The Planar DirectLight Ultra Series also includes Planar® Remote Power Supply, allowing customers to relocate heat, depth, noise, weight, service points and electrical outlets away from the video wall and into a rack room. Plus, with built-in video wall processing via the off-board Planar® WallDirector™ Video Controller and corresponding software, users can capture multiple 4K sources and arrange content windows while securely controlling and monitoring the video wall via user interface or leading room management systems. The launch of the Planar DirectLight Ultra Series also introduces Planar® DirectLight® Ultra Complete™, a line of pre-packaged LED video wall displays designed to reduce the time, complexity and cost of deploying a 4K or 8K MicroLED video wall. Planar DirectLight Ultra Complete is available in 108-inch, 136-inch and 163-inch diagonal 4K resolution and 217-inch diagonal 8K resolution display sizes. Planar DirectLight Ultra Complete arrives ready to install, providing customers a package complete with LED display cabinets, cables, spare modules, wall mounts as well as a video controller, remote power supply and remote control.

The Planar DirectLight Ultra Series also features precise front installation and serviceability for easier access and installation versatility. With an installed depth of less than four inches, organizations can place Planar DirectLight Ultra Series video walls against the wall to minimize the solution footprint and maximize floor space. Compliant with the United States' Trade Agreements Act, Planar DirectLight Ultra Series LED video wall displays include the exclusive Planar® EverCare™ Lifetime Limited Warranty. This provides customers complete product coverage from controller to sub-pixel and everything in between for as long as they own the product. The Planar DirectLight Ultra Series is currently available and shipping through Planar's global network of authorized resellers. The product will be featured at Planar's Tampa Showroom Grand Opening event on June 23. For more information about the Planar DirectLight Ultra Series, visit www.planar.com/directlight-ultra. About Planar Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world's most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world's leading organizations use Planar's broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the indoor LED video wall market (Futuresource 2020). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.planar.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005040/en/

