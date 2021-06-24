TMCnet News
New AT&T Cybersecurity USM Anywhere Advisors Service Helps to Establish and Maintain Threat Detection and Response Effectiveness
DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
What's the news? AT&T* has expanded the AT&T USM Anywhere platform to offer an advisory service for new and existing customers. AT&T USM Anywhere Advisors are a team of cybersecurity experts that serve as trusted advisors on threat detection and response to complement in-house cybersecurity skills. Through the new service, AT&T USM Anywhere Advisors provide reactive support to AT&T USM Anywhere customers to help with day-to-day operations and streamline incident response efforts.
Additionally, integrations to AT&T USM Anywhere platform were recently launched to extend threat detection and response capabilities as the threat landscape evolves. These integrations include AT&T AlienApps for Fortinet, SentinelOne, MobileIron, DDI Frontline Vulnerability Manager and Secure Web Gateway.
Why are these new USM Anywhere platform offerings important?
The AT&T USM Anywhere Advisors team evaluates customer environments for signs of suspicious activity that may have been missed by existing security controls and that could potentially impact confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the environments. When an incident occurs, the team is also available to help investigate and deliver an analysis of findings and recommendations for remediation or further investigation.
AT&T AlienApps provide critical integrations for AT&T USM Anywhere customers, enabling a holistic view into threats across endpoints, mobile devices, cloud environments and networks. The integration of these security solutions also brings additional context to alarms and helps to break down the silos created by using multiple point solutions, making it easier for security teams to quickly detect and respond to advanced threats. AT&T AlienApps for AT&T Managed Network and Endpoint Security solutions unify the managed service experience with cross-portfolio threat detection and response for deeper visibility into security events.
What makes these new AT&T USM Anywhere platform offerings different?
The AT&T USM Anywhere Advisors service and integrations are available now.
Jarad Carleton, Frost & Sullivan Global Manager, Cybersecurity Program
Rupesh Chokshi, VP, Cybersecurity
Where can I find more information?
*About AT&T Communications
AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.
