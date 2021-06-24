TMCnet News
|
New Appery.io Templates Make Application Development More Accessible
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel, a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products and applications, today announced that Appery.io, a leading low-code app development platform, has released Appery.io Templates. With its ready-to-go and fully functioning application templates, Appery.io gives users a solid foundation to create unique applications without the need for mastering app coding.
Learn more and sign up for a free trial of Appery.io: https://appery.io/.
"We have been listening to user feedback and are happy to offer our community Appery.io Templates to make programming even easier," said Eldar Chernitsky, Head of Product at Exadel. "These templates have been designed with a common vision in mind - that our apps must be easily customizable and require minimal development efforts from the user. With Appery.io Templates, users can quickly change the way an app looks or modify the app behavior without having specific development skills."
Today, new and current users can take advantge of the following templates:
This is the first in a series of templates expected from the Appery.io platform.
Tweet this: NEWS: @apperyio announces new Appery.io Templates to make application development even simpler, with no #coding experience required
About Exadel
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-apperyio-templates-make-application-development-more-accessible-301304051.html
SOURCE Exadel
11/02/2009
02/03/2010
11/20/2008
FreeSWITCH: State of the Union
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 3:00-3:55pm
Can Zero Trust Quiet the Noise Around Cyber Security?
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
REGISTRATION OPEN
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 7:30am-7:00pm