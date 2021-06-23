[June 01, 2021] New Innovative Technology Developed by U.S. Navy Veteran and Cryptologist Helps Protect Pet Owners and their Pets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZuluTails LLC announced the launch of its membership-based service coupled with its interactive online site, ZuluTails.com, to quickly reunite lost pets with their owners. Traditional pet management devices such as microchips and GPS trackers can be invasive, are dependent on access to scanners, have limited proximities, are prone to hardware failures, often require users to download additional applications, incur service fees, and exhaust precious time when a pet is missing. ZuluTails combines its Universal Pet Identifier (UPI)™ technology with leading integrations to reunite lost pets quickly, securely, and efficiently with their families.

With ZuluTails pet owners and pet finders simply access the ZuluTails.com portal to protect their pets while ensuring the confidentiality of their personal and private data. ZuluTails safeguards pet finders by immediately providing a profile of the pet they have found, which includes the pet’s demeanor, picture, health details, and other characteristics that assist in caring for and managing the successful reunion with pet owners. ZuluTails was created by U.S. Navy Veteran, Cryptologist, and internationally known Cyber Security expert Pamela Fusco, an advocat, devoted to the protection of animals. The company’s services at Zulutails.com are available to members in the US and Canada, with plans to expand globally later in 2021.



“We designed ZuluTails because we had experienced the emotional anguish, tragedy, and numerous challenges associated with losing a beloved pet,” said Pamela Fusco, CEO of ZuluTails. “We know that people are generally concerned with protecting their family’s personal and private information, but when their pet unexpectedly disappears, they willingly share their information, and take unnecessary risks. They frantically post pictures of loved ones and pets, along with addresses, phone numbers, emails, and full names everywhere on social media, lost pet posters and ads, in a desperate effort to get their pets home. Millions of people have experienced this situation and we know the impact a cyber security breach has on humanity. ZuluTails grants everyone the opportunity to communicate and collaborate securely with anyone without exploiting their personal details.” To create an account and register for a pet membership(s), visit www.zulutails.com. The cost of annual membership begins at $19.99 for the first pet with bundling options for additional pets.

In the US, some 156 million households have at least one pet, and 10 million pets go missing annually, never returning home. ZuluTails has partnered with nonprofit organizations in North America that share the value of improving the lives of all animals and is committed to supporting their missions. Pet owners select their preferred charity during the account creation process and ZuluTails provides donations for each pet membership. Contact: Jackie Reau, Game Day

(513) 708-5822 | jreau@gamedaypr.com



