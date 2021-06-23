TMCnet News
New Research Examines Social Giving During a Time of Social Distancing
INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today released findings from its latest research, The Giving Experience Study. Findings provide insights from Social Donors who gave to fundraising events and peer-to-peer campaigns over the past year including what motivates their giving, when and how they will be comfortable returning to in-person events, and what influences repeat donations.
"As we emerge from an extended period of social distancing, we wanted to reexamine giving experiences to better understand how social giving has evolved and changed over the past year," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "The data suggests that a year of virtual fundraising is improving access to philanthropy, with younger, more diverse donors giving at higher rates. Insights from this study will help nonprofits leverage lessons learned from the virtual pivot, to improve ease and engagement for future giving experiences and increase retention as we return to some sense of normalcy."
Key findings include:
About the Survey
The online survey of 1,026 Social Donors was conducted by Edge Research between March 31-April 14, 2021. Social Donors are defined as anyone who self-reports giving to at least one charitable organization by attending a fundraising event, participating or sponsoring someone in a fundraising activity like a run, walk or ride, or donating or requesting donations for an occasion, challenge, or giving month or day within the last 12 months. Data is self-reported, not transactional. Edge Research worked with an established industry sampling partner, consisting of opt-in research participants. This is a non-probability/convenience sample. Quotas were set to ensure incoming data (prior to screening for charitable donations) was census representative in terms of age and gender, region and race/ethnicity.
About OneCause®
OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $3 billion. OneCause has been recognized by Inc. Best in Business, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Pandemic Pivot of the Year, Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and a Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.
