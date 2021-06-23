TMCnet News
New Survey: Regions Finds People Prefer Space over Location when Looking for a New Home
Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the results of a new homeownership survey conducted by Regions Next Step®, the bank's financial education program.
The survey indicates consumer sentiment regarding homeownership may have changed, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with people prioritizing additional space, both inside and out, more so than prime locations.
According to the survey, roughly one in five Americans (21%) are planning to buy their first or next home or apartment in the next 12 months. When asked to select all items on their wish list, the top two responses were having room for family or friends to stay (30%) and wanting a large outdoor space (28%). In comparison, only 16% had living in a fun and vibrant location on their wish list.
While potential homebuyers may have their wish lists ready, the survey also finds many people could use help navigating the homebuying process. Key findings include:
As part o National Homeownership Month, Regions Bank is making free resources available to help potential homebuyers navigate the path to ownership. This includes a special webinar called "The Road to Homeownership," which Regions will host on June 23. This webinar will provide important information and tips about the homebuying process. Registration is available at this link. Regions also offers the public free financial insights year-round, regardless of whether the person using the insights is a Regions customer.
"For many of us, remote work, virtual learning and spending an increased amount of time at home over the last year has highlighted the need for ample space," said Joye Hehn, Next Step financial education manager for Regions. "As people hunt for homes that check this and other boxes on their wish lists, Regions is committed to providing free tools and resources people need to be financially prepared for every step as a homebuyer and homeowner."
Specifically, Regions Next Step recommends the following for people who are in the market for a new home:
For more advice and tools to help you prepare for the homebuying process, visit Regions.com/NextStepHomeOwnership.
The Regions Next Step omnibus survey questions were part of a national online survey that took place between March 26-29, 2021. The survey reached 1,244 U.S. adults. The results are weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (18+).
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $153 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.
