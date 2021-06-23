[June 01, 2021] New Specialized Think Tank SpaceTech Analytics Has Profiled and Analysed the 2021 Publicly Traded Companies in the Global SpaceTech Sector, Covering 1,000+ Entities

SpaceTech Analytics, a new spin-off of Deep Knowledge Group's flagship subsidiary, Deep Knowledge Analytics, announces the release of an open-access 40-page special analytical case study, "Publicly Traded Companies in SpaceTech Industry 2021 / Q2," designed to provide tangible insights and trends on companies and investors. Report: www.spacetech.global/case-studies



Dashboard: www.spacetech.global/dashboard The release delivers information about major industry trends and sector insights on 350+ SpaceTech publicly traded companies and 700 investors. This is a part of an inaugural 165-page case study 'SpaceTech Industry Landscape Overview', dedicated to providing information about other segments of the space industry. It has a special analytical case study, interactive mindmaps, and associated IT-Platform, which distil the major trends and key insights of the project for easy consumption by strategic decision makers.

The report characterizes the publicly traded companies from the space industry by a variety of financial factors. These public companies became the most discussed: Virgin Galactic (SPCE), Boeing (BA) and others [incl. NOC (News - Alert) ; IRDM; LMT; AJRD] Some of the analysis's takeaways include the following: The growing number of IPOs in the SpaceTech industry shows a high level of interest among investors in this sector.

The space industry will grow by $10 trillion in the next decade.

With a total of $28B received investments, American companies are winning sixfold in terms of SpaceTech investments. The company will also be releasing an analytically sophisticated second edition of the report and dashboard later in 2021 which will incorporate big data analytics, machine learning, AI engine, and investment analytics technologies already developed and validated by SpaceTech Analytics' parent company, Deep Knowledge Group. About SpaceTech Analytics SpaceTech Analytics is a strategic analytics agency focused on markets in the Space Exploration, Spaceflight, Space Medicine, and Satellite Tech industries. The range of activities includes research and analysis on major areas of high potential in the SpaceTech industry, maintaining profiling of companies and governmental agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and providing consulting and analytical services to advance the SpaceTech sector. For press and media inquiries, cooperation, collaboration and strategic partnership proposals, please contact: info@spacetech.global View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005235/en/

