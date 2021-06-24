[May 27, 2021] New Learning Equity Resource Center from STEMscopes Empowers Educators to Support Student Growth and Drive Equitable Outcomes in STEM

As the school year winds down, K-12 districts and schools are looking for resources to prepare students for the next grade level while supporting teachers' innovation and creativity in STEM. To help educators promote student growth, address gaps, and provide equitable real-world learning experiences, Accelerate Learning has introduced the new Learning Equity Resource Center at https://www.stemscopes.com/learning-equity/. The Learning Equity Resource Center provides free resources as well as information about curriculum and professional learning solutions to support STEM instruction, social-emotional learning (SEL), and equity. Educators can also find information and tools to address learning gaps or overcome learning loss heightened by the pandemic. These resources can be implemented during the school year in traditional, virtual, and hyrid instructional settings, and in summer and after-school programs.



In the new center, educators can download a wealth of free resources, including a Guide to Learning Loss in Math, Mathematical Questioning Guide, and Continuity of Learning Strategies Series. They can also find SEL supports for teachers, and best practices for virtual assessments in science and math. Educators can tour STEMscopes Math and STEMscopes Science in the Learning Equity Resource Center, and request a free 30-day preview of the digital curriculum programs. They can gain insight into how to use STEMscopes assessments to pinpoint the standards students struggle with, design a plan for addressing learning gaps, and prepare for state tests. In addition, educators can explore professional learning options to deepen their knowledge of STEM-specific instructional strategies and best practices.

About STEMscopes STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM curriculum and professional development solutions used by 6 million students and 600,000 teachers across all 50 states. Created by educators for educators, STEMscopes is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes was developed by Accelerate Learning Inc. in partnership with Rice University.

