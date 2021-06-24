TMCnet News
New Operational Marketing Index Results Reveal That Less Than 40% of Marketers Are Setting Goals Based on Company Objectives
BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plannuh Inc., makers of the world's leading AI-Driven marketing leadership platform, today announced the first wave of results from the Operational Marketing Index (OMI), a survey used to measure the operational capabilities of a company's marketing planning and budgeting processes. The Operational Marketing Index also produces a set of tailored recommendations to help marketers improve their operational efficiency.
Today, marketers have a variety of tools to measure their tactics but nothing to measure the effectiveness of their operational marketing. The purpose of the Operational Marketing Index is to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of a team's processes for executing marketing plans and optimizing budgets. This has never been attempted before, and as a result, it has generated a unique data set that marketers can leverage to improve their strategic marketing.
The Operational Marketing Index survey is comprised of:
Aggregated results from initial rounds of surveys completed:
The first chart shows the distribution of the overall scores.
The second and third charts show the answers to the 16 questions in the survey (8 marketing plan questions and 8 marketing budget questions). The pink represents positive responses from the top 2 boxes (excel and good), and the blue represents negative responses from the bottom two boxes (some and none).
One of the most alarming takeaways from the survey is that a minority of marketers (39%) are setting their marketing goals to achieve company objectives. If marketing goals are not aligned with company goals, they are unlikely to be considered valuable. Other interesting findings from the Operational Marketing Index:
"There are many scoring systems out there for tactical marketing activities, but there has been nothing available for marketers to measure the operational effectiveness of their marketing plans and budgets," said Peter Mahoney, founder and chief executive officer of Plannuh. "The Operational Marketing Index provides marketers with a measuring stick for their marketing plan and budget, while highlighting areas of improvement."
To get the full Operational Marketing Index report with key findings, visit https://info.plannuh.com/operational-marketing-index-report
To take the Operational Marketing Index survey, visit https://www.plannuh.com/operational-marketing-index, and each respondent receives a customized report with best-practice recommendations for improvement.
