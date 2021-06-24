TMCnet News
New global research reveals Gen Z prioritize company values
SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LEWIS, the global marketing agency, revealed findings from its new global research on Gen Z and the future of the workplace. Conducted in support of the global HeForShe movement, and the upcoming HeForShe Summit, this report shows the expectations Gen Z has of companies and CEOs. The findings reveal the importance of values and diversity programs in the workplace, with gender and race being the top priority.
"The next generation are quickly moving into the workforce and they want to be heard," said Chris Lewis, CEO of LEWIS. "It's clear that Gen Z prioritize values above all else – companies that don't understand or reflect that will find themselves struggling to attract and retain the best talent."
Failing to prioritize values and social causes will not serve companies, or CEOs, well. Only 19% of Gen Z would work for a company that does not share their values. When evaluating an employment opportunity, company values is the second most important factor – but personal growth opportunities still hold the top spot. Gender and race were identified as the top qualities of diversity by Gen Z, emphasizing the need and expectation for appropriate programs and commitment within companies.
The importance of diversity and supporting social causes is abundantly clear:
"This research shows how important DEI programs and positive social impact are to the next generation" said Edward Wageni, Global Head of HeForShe. "It's clear that the onus is on today's leaders to make clear commitments about how they will progress these important topics. By ignoring societal issues, they will fail to connect with almost an entire generation."
To read the full report, please visit: https://lws.co/HeForShe
